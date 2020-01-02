Ring model falls for female UFC fighter

Octagon girl Camila Oliveira (right) has hinted at her love for strawweight star Claudia Gadelha in several Instagram photos of the pair.

Octagon girl Camila Oliveira (right) has hinted at her love for strawweight star Claudia Gadelha in several Instagram photos of the pair.

UFC fighter Claudia Gadelha is rumoured to be dating Octagon girl Camila Oliveira.

Strawweight contender Gadelha is 17-4 in her MMA career and debuted in the UFC in 2014 - a year after Oliveira began working for the promotion.

According to Brazilian outlet Diez, the South American pair are in a relationship.

They have regularly posted selfies together with model Oliveira recently wishing Gadelha happy birthday online and referring to the 31-year-old as her "love".

"Thank you for making 2019 one of the best of my life, with a lot of learning and amazing moments," she wrote in Portuguese. "See you in Vegas, vibrating love and peace."

Early last month she posted this birthday message to Gadelha. "Happy birthday to woman of the most beautiful and charming smile I know! May God bless you greatly. I am very proud of you and how you have been building your story, proud to see the woman you are. Just knowing that I can count on you for everything comforts me and makes me very happy. You deserve the world, boo. Thank you for overflowing with me only good and positive things. Happy Birthday my love."

Gadelha responded. "Beautiful!! Thank you for the words. Love to rip that smile off your face!!! I am so happy to know that I can add to your life and even more to know that we are ready for the future for us!! Thank you very much, boo!!!"

Gadelha, who has losses to ex-world champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Jessica Andrade, returns to the cage in January on the UFC 246 undercard.

The Las Vegas bill hosts Irish superstar Conor McGregor's comeback as he faces Donald Cerrone in a welterweight main-event fight.

Gadelha is coming off a win against Randa Markos in July, which was under the watchful eye of Oliveira.

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission