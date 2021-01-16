Rioters were 'seconds away' from finding Pence

A stunning new report has revealed just how close rioters came to stumbling upon Vice President Mike Pence during the attack on the Capitol.

The newspaper cites three anonymous sources familiar with Mr Pence's whereabouts during the attack.

For some important context here, watch this footage of Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman being chased towards the Senate chamber by the mob. Note the moment around 30 seconds in, when they reach a second-floor landing and Officer Goodman leads the group away from an open door.

Despite the insurrection at the Capitol last Wednesday, heroic Officer Eugene Goodman was able to lure a group of rioters directly away from the entrance to the chambers that led to the Senate floor.



His quick thinking potentially saved many lives. 👏👏👏



Video: @igorbobic

"Pence and his family had just ducked into a hideaway less than 100 feet (~30 metres) from that landing," reports The Post.

"If the pro-Trump mob had arrived seconds earlier, the attackers would have been in eyesight of the Vice President as he was rushed across a reception hall into the office."

Many of the rioters who entered the Capitol on January 6 appeared to be actively looking for Mr Pence. They were overheard calling him a traitor and saying he should be executed. Footage showed part of the mob chanting: "Hang Mike Pence!"

President Trump had repeatedly told his supporters that Mr Pence had the power to unilaterally reject the electoral college results in his role presiding over the joint session of Congress. That was false - the Vice President had no such authority - but the rioters believed he did, and labelled him a traitor for refusing to comply with the President's demands.

