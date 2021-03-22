Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

NSW Floods: A one in 100-year event
News

River burst threat sparks snap evacuations

by Anton Nilsson
22nd Mar 2021 6:38 AM

Thousands of residents of Sydney and the NSW mid-north coast were given middle-of-the-night evacuation orders as rivers in the state threatened to burst their banks.

People in the Hawkesbury and surrounding areas were told to evacuate by 9am on Monday, including the Windsor CBD, McGraths Hill, South East Windsor, Wilberforce, Marsden Park, Riverstone and Schofields.

The Castle Hill RSL at 77 Castle Street was set up as an evacuation centre.

On the mid-north coast, residents of Kempsey were awoken just before midnight and told to evacuate immediately.

Evacuations were already underway in parts of Western Sydney over the weekend, as streets became submerged in rainwater and low-lying homes drenched.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned the danger isn't confined to the coast - the state's west could see increased rain from Monday as well.

More to come.

Originally published as River burst threat sparks snap evacuations

More Stories

Show More
editors picks flooding new south wales sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two in ICU as COVID-19 shots start at GPs

        Premium Content Two in ICU as COVID-19 shots start at GPs

        Health 250 Queensland general practice clinics will start administering COVID-19 shots from today as supply problems continue to plague Australia’s vaccination efforts

        Rider hospitalised after South Burnett motorcycle crash

        Premium Content Rider hospitalised after South Burnett motorcycle crash

        News A motorcycle rider has been taken to hospital after crashing in the South Burnett.

        Boom towns: Property price peaks spread across Queensland

        Boom towns: Property price peaks spread across Queensland

        Property Hundreds of areas experience real estate price boom

        Man killed and baby critical after horrific crash

        Premium Content Man killed and baby critical after horrific crash

        Crime Man killed and baby critical after crash in Bundaberg region