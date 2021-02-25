Menu
Firefighters were called to Wilkesdale after a truck trailer carrying grain caught fire. File Photo.
Road closed as fireys battle truck blaze in South Burnett

Holly Cormack
25th Feb 2021 3:45 PM
Emergency services were called to Wilkesdale after a B Double trailer burst into flames.

According to a QPS spokeswoman, police were called to Chinchilla-Wondai road, near McKenzie street, after the trailer carrying grain ignited.

It is believed the trailer had been disconnected from the vehicle at the time.

The first QFES crew arrived on scene at 1.30pm and had the fire under control within ten minutes.

The highway was closed at 1pm and reopened an hour later.

