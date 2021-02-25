Road closed as fireys battle truck blaze in South Burnett

Firefighters were called to Wilkesdale after a truck trailer carrying grain caught fire. File Photo.

Firefighters were called to Wilkesdale after a truck trailer carrying grain caught fire. File Photo.

Emergency services were called to Wilkesdale after a B Double trailer burst into flames.

According to a QPS spokeswoman, police were called to Chinchilla-Wondai road, near McKenzie street, after the trailer carrying grain ignited.

It is believed the trailer had been disconnected from the vehicle at the time.

The first QFES crew arrived on scene at 1.30pm and had the fire under control within ten minutes.

The highway was closed at 1pm and reopened an hour later.

Follow the South Burnett Times on Instagram @SouthBurnettTimes and Twitter @sthburnetttimes.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription