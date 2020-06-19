Road closed following traffic crash outside Kingaroy
MOTORISTS using the Kingaroy Cooyar Rd should expect delays as authorities await a tow truck to clear the scene of a recent single vehicle accident.
The crash occurred sometime between 6 and 7pm this evening roughly 15 minutes south of Kingaroy.
A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Service said a 45-year-old woman is currently awaiting transport after suffering neck pain but there were no further injuries or patients reported.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said authorities are currently awaiting a tow truck to arrive on scene to clear the road before it can be reopened to traffic.