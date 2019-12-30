ROAD CRIME: Police reveal holiday offences

ROAD RULES: Police reprimanded several drivers last week for a number of offences.

SCHOOL holidays are peak times for bad behaviour to become more evident on our roads.

South Burnett police reprimanded several drivers for a range of offences last week.

On Monday, December 23, a 62-year-old man presented to the Nanango Police Station, after driving there in his motor vehicle.

“While interacting with the male person, police ascertained him to be under the influence of illicit drugs,” a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

A search of the man led to the discovery of a small amount of amphetamine.

The man was also charged with driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

He is due to appear in Nanango Magistrates Court.

On Thursday, December 26, a 35-year-old male driver was intercepted by police on Drayton St in Nanango.

“Checks of the male person’s licence revealed it to have been suspended,” the police spokesman said.

The man was charged with driving while restricted and is due to appear in Nanango Magistrates Court.

At 12.40pm on Friday, December 27, Nanango officers were conducting patrols of the D’Aguilar Highway when they observed a male person on a black and blue pit bike riding along the footpath near the intersection with Brown St.

Police attempted to intercept the rider with emergency lights and sirens however the rider drove through Lions Park and to the rear of BP Nanango, evading police.

Anyone with information relating to the incident or the rider and motorbike in question are encouraged to contact Nanango Police Station on 4171 6333.