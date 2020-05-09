ROAD MAP: What easing of restrictions will look like

Chief Health Officer of Queensland Dr Jeannette Young and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speak to the media about easing of coronavirus restrictions, Friday, May 8, 2020 - Picture: Richard Walker

THE Queensland Government last Friday released a three-stage roadmap to easing Queensland's coronavirus restrictions.

In stage one from May 15 groups of up to 10 people will be allowed to gather outdoor for non-contact activity in pools, parks, playgrounds, skate parks, outdoor gyms and national parks.

Groups of 10 will also be able to attend weddings and religious ceremonies.

They can visit beauty and nail salons and go to the library.

Open houses and auctions will be allowed.

Restaurants, cafes, pubs and clubs will be able to serve 10 people at any one time inside and up to 20 in outback areas.

Funerals will allow attendance by 20 people indoors and 30 outside.

Travel up to 150kms will be permitted for day trips and 500km in the outback.

From June 12, restrictions will be further eased with gathering numbers increased from 10 to 20.

Museums, art galleries and historic sites will be able to open as well as sports clubs, health clubs and yoga studios.

Up to 50 people will be allowed to attend funerals.

Cinemas will open for up to 20 people as well as concert venues, theatres, zoos, arcades and amusement parks.

Recreational travel, camping and accommodation will be permitted up to a 250km radius.

In the outback up to 50 locals will be able to enjoy local restaurants, cafes, pubs and clubs.

Under Stage 3 restrictions up to 100 people will be able to gather and interstate travel will be permitted.

Casinos, gambling venues, tattoo parlours and massage parlours will also be permitted to open.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the roadmap, saying people wanted certainty, so it was a gradual return to some form of normality.

"It's going to look a bit different but we'll back each other and get through this together," she said

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said Queenslanders had done a great job but testing remained vital.

"We'll remove a lot of restrictions over the next few months, which is good news," she said.

"But while we are doing it, we need to be very, very cautious. And if anyone is unwell, it is important they stay away from work and immediately get tested."