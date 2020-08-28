ROAD SAFETY WEEK: The dangers of distracted driving

DRIVER distraction is one of the lead causes for crashes in Queensland.

Using a mobile phone while driving multiplies your risk of a serious crash by four times and that using a mobile phone can be as risky as drink driving.

In 2019, 21 lives were lost as a result of distracted/inattentive drivers.

Distractions can also be in the form of excessive loud music, conversations between passengers in the vehicle or even children/animals causing the driver to be distracted.

Emergency Service Workers provide an example of what is involved in a traffic incident in Mundubbera on Monday. (Picture: Contributed)

READ MORE:

‘Her child wasn’t moving’: Crash that still haunts paramedic

Local Hero: The impact of responding to fatals on our roads

Wide Bay Burnett District Officer Superintendent Michael Sawrey said the message is simple, leave your phone alone.

“Drivers should consider activating the do not disturb while driving feature, and remember that you are facing a $1000 fine and 4 demerit points if you are caught using your phone while driving,” Superintendent Sawrey said.

“These demerit points are doubled if you receive a second mobile offence within 12 months.”