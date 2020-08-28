Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A road safety dislapy set up in Mundubbera. (Picture: Contributed)
A road safety dislapy set up in Mundubbera. (Picture: Contributed)
News

ROAD SAFETY WEEK: The dangers of distracted driving

Tristan Evert
28th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DRIVER distraction is one of the lead causes for crashes in Queensland.

Using a mobile phone while driving multiplies your risk of a serious crash by four times and that using a mobile phone can be as risky as drink driving.

In 2019, 21 lives were lost as a result of distracted/inattentive drivers.

Distractions can also be in the form of excessive loud music, conversations between passengers in the vehicle or even children/animals causing the driver to be distracted.

Emergency Service Workers provide an example of what is involved in a traffic incident in Mundubbera on Monday. (Picture: Contributed)
Emergency Service Workers provide an example of what is involved in a traffic incident in Mundubbera on Monday. (Picture: Contributed)

READ MORE:

‘Her child wasn’t moving’: Crash that still haunts paramedic

Local Hero: The impact of responding to fatals on our roads

Wide Bay Burnett District Officer Superintendent Michael Sawrey said the message is simple, leave your phone alone.

“Drivers should consider activating the do not disturb while driving feature, and remember that you are facing a $1000 fine and 4 demerit points if you are caught using your phone while driving,” Superintendent Sawrey said.

“These demerit points are doubled if you receive a second mobile offence within 12 months.”

mundubbera qfes road safety week 2020
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Turned a blind eye’: Father charged after son grows drugs

        Premium Content ‘Turned a blind eye’: Father charged after son grows drugs

        Crime A FATHER and son faced court together this week, after the Blackbutt son grew cannabis on his fathers property.

        REVEALED: Monto’s Rural Aid makeover projects decided

        Premium Content REVEALED: Monto’s Rural Aid makeover projects decided

        Community THESE are the projects the volunteer army will be working on for the North Burnett...

        DEATH ROAD: Shocking figures from South Burnett’s horror Hwy

        Premium Content DEATH ROAD: Shocking figures from South Burnett’s horror Hwy

        News THIS road safety week, the South Burnett Times takes a closer look at one of the...

        APPLY NOW: South Burnett Apprenticeships still up for grabs

        Premium Content APPLY NOW: South Burnett Apprenticeships still up for grabs

        Careers THESE South Burnett businesses are looking to take on apprentices. SEE THE LIST...