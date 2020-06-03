Menu
The scene of a double fatal crash near Cloncurry. Picture: Debra Emtner-Rudd
News

Road train smash leaves woman, teen dead

by Nathan Edwards
28th Dec 2020 3:26 PM
A woman and a teenager have died after a major traffic crash near Cloncurry in Queensland's far northwest this morning.

Police said the victims had been travelling in a utility along the Barkly Highway west of Cloncurry when it collided with a road train about 6.35am.

The 44-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy died at the scene.

The driver of the road train sustained chest and abdominal injuries and was airlifted to Mount Isa Hospital in a stable condition.

The crash closed the highway for several hours, It reopened this afternoon.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Road train smash leaves woman, teen dead

