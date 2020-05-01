Roadside grazing levy could be waived in near future

IT MAY be good news for graziers in the South Burnett as over the next six months the South Burnett Regional Council will aim to waive the roadside grazing levy.

The council is lobbying the State Government to stop charging the roadside grazing fee that is enforced by state legislation.

Mayor Brett Otto said it was a very challenging issue, but one of high importance to the South Burnett.

“Roadside grazing is an impost on local beef producers and is something that the council has been concerned about for some time,” Cr Otto said.

“It is a levy set by the state government that by legislation we are forced to charge for any road side grazing activities in the region.

“It’s a challenging issue as most regional councils have different views on the matter, however we will continue to lobby the state government and hope to get a result in the next six months.”

As a result of significant rainfall earlier in the year, the region is now full of fuel to burn, which Cr Otto said was another concerning issue.

“We had great rain earlier in the year, which means as the region once again dries out, we will have a significant fire risk,” Cr Otto said.

“By allowing road side grazing we are actually mitigating fire risk by widening up the roads and reducing the amount of fuel by the sides of the roads.

“This also reduces costs to the council and rural fire services in slashing and maintaining these areas.”

Cr Otto said they would aim to have the matter resolved in six months, however if they were unsuccessful lobbying the State Government, the council would make concessional arrangements in the budget this time next year to take the cost off the graziers.