Council News

ROADWORKS: Tree removal causes temporary road closure

Madeline Grace
9th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
AS PART of South Burnett Regional Council's 2019-2020 maintenance program, Scotts St, Benarkin will be temporarily closed to traffic today.

This is because of a tree removal, and due to safety concerns.

In order to provide a safe work environment, the street will be closed to traffic from 7am through to 2pm, weather permitting.

Relevant detours will be in place during this time.

Motorists and pedestrians are requested to travel with extreme care, to drive to the prevailing road conditions and to adhere to signage.

South Burnett Regional Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanks motorists for their patience while works are in progress.

For further information regarding this closure, contact the council's Works team on 4189 9100 or email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.

South Burnett

