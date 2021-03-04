All summer I had Zac Bailey in my KFC SuperCoach team.

At the end, I dumped him to make room for Lachie Neale in the midfield. Didn't have Neale all last season and it scolded my team every week.

Might rue not having Bailey, who will get more midfield minutes at the Lions, but selected another Lion, Ely Smith, who is expected to get games.

This is a "Have Faith' team.

I have faith in Joe Daniher and Jeremy Cameron in the forward line, have faith Tom Green will excel at the Giants, I have faith Liam Duggan will get the midfield minutes to produce more 100-plus scores.

I have faith Jy Simpkin will turn heads around the competition.

I have faith Paddy Dow has turned the corner.

Paddy Dow is ready to take his game to the next level. Picture: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

Duggan is the diamond in defence.

With Elliot Yeo injured last year, Duggan played midfield. With Yeo still injured, Duggan will play midfield.

Love my defence led by Jake Lloyd and Lachie Whitfield, who will mop up handball receives.

I have gone without Gawn because I reckon Reilly O'Brien will improve again. It may cost me.

Still, I have faith at this time of the year, and that's all you can have.

Mark Robinson's KFC SuperCoach line-up for 2021.

Originally published as Robbo reveals his 2021 SuperCoach team