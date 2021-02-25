Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
I Killed The Prom Queen Bassist Sean Kennedy has died at age 35. Picture: Instagram
I Killed The Prom Queen Bassist Sean Kennedy has died at age 35. Picture: Instagram
Music

Rockstar bassist Sean Kennedy dead at 35

by Bianca Mastroianni
25th Feb 2021 7:33 PM

Sean Kennedy, former bassist of I Killed The Prom Queen and Deez Nuts has passed away at 35-years-old.

First reported by The New Fury, comes after the former vocalist for I Killed The Prom Queen, Michel Crafter, shared a tribute on social media.

The cause of death is not yet known.

"For years we stood side-by-side on stage or in band photos," Crafter wrote on Instagram.

"We slept on floors, in vans, planes and some how managed to tour the world. Time went way to [sic] fast. We experienced highs and lows on the road and after all we went through, you will always be my friend.

His cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. Picture: Instagram
His cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. Picture: Instagram

"As the years passed us by I'm glad we've always been there for each other."

Band The Amity Affliction also paid tribute to the star, writing,rest easy dear friend". Amity's Ahren Stringer posted a tribute of his own, writing "You were one of a kind.

"My brother my friend my confidant. My heart is broken you were so loved so real and just a true f***ing legend. I'll never forget you."

Kennedy joined Adelaide band I Killed The Prom Queen in 2003.

He appeared on the band's debut album When Goodbye Means Forever … (2003), followed by the EP Your Past Comes Back to Haunt You (2005), and the band's follow-up album Music For the Recently Deceased (2006).

Community Newsletter SignUp

Kennedy was also the bassist for hardcore punk bed Deez Nuts. He replaced former bassist Jon Green in 2014.

Originally published as Rockstar bassist Sean Kennedy dead at 35

More Stories

death music rock

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Elderly man assessed after two-car crash at Kingaroy

        Premium Content Elderly man assessed after two-car crash at Kingaroy

        Breaking Emergency services were called to a two-car crash at Kingaroy this afternoon.

        FOR SALE: Ten bargain houses on the North Burnett market

        Premium Content FOR SALE: Ten bargain houses on the North Burnett market

        Property Tired of struggling to find a rental property? Maybe it’s time to take the dive...

        Kingaroy Kilkivan Rail Trail on track for $300K upgrade

        Premium Content Kingaroy Kilkivan Rail Trail on track for $300K upgrade

        Council News A significant funding boost may be on the cards for the Kingaroy to Kilkivan Rail...

        Young man killed in tragic Western Downs crash

        Premium Content Young man killed in tragic Western Downs crash

        Breaking A young motorbike rider has lost his life after he was involved in a fatal crash in...