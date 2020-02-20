Rogue MP quits, forcing Premier into corner

LABOR'S longest serving MP Jo-Ann Miller has announced she will resign from Parliament, forcing the Palaszczuk Government to defend her seat at a by-election.

Mrs Miller announced this morning that she would be standing down from Parliament as she held back tears.

It will mean Labor will be forced to defend her Bundamba seat in a likely by-election contest with One Nation.

Mrs Miller first won the seat 20 years ago and holds it with a margin of more than 20 per cent.

The Courier-Mail revealed last month that Mrs Miller was considering a tilt at local government.

In the past week, she had taken a swipe at Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and suggested that Parliament was the "loneliest place in the world".

Outgoing Labor MP Jo-Ann Miller with LNP MP Ray Stevens. Picture: Jack McKay

"I have been humbled and privileged to serve the people of Queensland as a public servant of this state and for the last 20 years as the Member for Bundamba," she wrote in her letter.

"Together, we have fought some magnificent battles, sometimes against those you least expected, including the party to which I have devoted my life to."

She confirmed she would not be running for Ipswich Mayor, saying it was time to "move on to whatever is in God's plans for me".

"My family has put up with enough and I will not put them through it again in another role," she wrote in her letter.

"However, I would like to thank our community for their great outpouring of support had I wished to nominate, and their trust in me."

Mrs Miller also revealed she had recently had an operation to remove a tumour.

"Incidences like these make you reflect on your life and this has played a part in my decision to leave my role."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she would like to thank Mrs Miller for her long standing service.

She said the former Bundamba MP had given many years to public service

"As many members know, they spend a long time away from their family," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk also thanked former Currumbin MP Jann Stuckey, who resigned after a long career last month.

MPs on both sides of the chamber hugged Mrs Miller as she walked out of the chamber for the very final time.