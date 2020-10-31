ROLLING COVERAGE: Nanango votes 2020

Everything you need to know for the election.

WE’RE just minutes away from polls closing across the state for the 2020 Queensland election.

This election has been tight from the very beginning, and it’s likely the results will come down to the wire to determine who will lead the state for the next four years.

This year has also seen one of the biggest pre-poll turnouts in Queensland history with about half of all voters casting their ballots before today.

Stay with us as we bring you all the latest updates of results for both the electorate of Nanango and state wide results as well.

READ MORE: ‘Polls can be wrong’: Volunteers share their election views

Five candidates are vying for the seat of Nanango, including incumbent and state opposition leader Deb Frecklington.

Click on their names to read more about them:

Tony Scrimshaw – Pauline Hanson‘s One Nation

Deb Frecklington – LNP

Mark Stapleton – Australian Labor Party

Maggie O‘Rance- Legalise Cannabis Qld Party

John Harbison – The Greens

(Note: Maggie O’Rance was contacted multiple times but did not respond.)

WHERE THEY STAND ON THE ISSUES:

To help voters make their decision, we’ve spoken to the candidates to find out what they stand on the key issues facing the state.

You can find their responses here:

ELECTION: Nanango candidates outline their economic vision

Nanango candidates present their plans to tackle crime

ELECTION: Nanango candidates views on euthanasia laws