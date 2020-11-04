ROLLING COVERAGE: First states called for Trump

Welcome to our live coverage of the US presidential election.

This is it, election night. There's nothing Donald Trump or Joe Biden can do to win over voters now. The campaign is over, and now it's all about counting the votes.

Read on for all the latest news from election night, and most importantly, all the results as they come in.

LATEST | Donald Trump wins Arkansas

This was so unsurprising to me that I barely remembered to post about it. But hey, every electoral vote counts.

The situation in other swing states

Let's look at a few more swing states.

Sixty per cent of the vote has been counted in North Carolina, and Joe Biden is leading 54-45. He's outperforming Hillary Clinton in most counties at the moment.

Donald Trump won this state by about 3.5 per cent in 2016. It looks like it's going to be veeeeery close this time.

We have 40 per cent of the vote in Ohio, and Mr Biden is up 55-44. Expect this to tighten further as the election day vote comes in.

Very early days in Pennsylvania, with just 4 per cent of the vote counted. At the moment, Mr Biden leads by more than 200,000 votes, with a margin of 84-15.

Interesting stuff.

Decision Desk calls Florida for Trump

Decision Desk has called Florida for Donald Trump. It's not one of the major networks, but it is very reputable, and it confirms what pretty much everyone was already suspecting.

Decision Desk HQ Projects Trump (R) Has Won The State Of Florida And Its 29 Electoral Votes



Race Called At 11-03 08:11 EST



All Results: https://t.co/6GfosqGUrH — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2020

Interesting subtext in Florida results

At the risk of sounding like a total nerd here (as if the Rocket League reference earlier wasn't enough), the details of the Florida results are really friggin' interesting.

Donald Trump looks pretty certain to win the state, courtesy of a very strong performance in Miami-Dade County. The assumption there is that he's done well with Cuban-Americans.

Across the rest of the state, however, Joe Biden is actually outperforming Hillary Clinton's margins from 2016.

So, while Mr Trump is looking good in this state, the broader trends look fairly positive for Mr Biden. You won't find many Cuban-Americans in other parts of the country, and you will find demographics more similar to the other parts of Florida.

Goodness me, it's fascinating. Are you excited? You should be excited.

EARLIER | A bunch of states called

The polls just closed in a raft of states, and Joe Biden has immediately been named the winner in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, Washington D.C., New Jersey, Rhode Island and Maryland.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has won Oklahoma, Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi.

Literally none of these results are surprising.

I'd suggest we are counting down to Florida being called for Mr Trump, but I'm not going to go off half-cocked here.

Republican Senate Leader re-elected

Mitch McConnell, who is currently Senate Majority Leader but might be consigned to minority leader, depending on tonight's results, has won re-election in Kentucky.

A message from the White House press secretary

This is exactly what I say when it's 1-1 in Rocket League with 30 seconds left.

GOD IS IN CONTROL‼️ 🙏🏻 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 4, 2020

Democrats urged to 'stay in line'

Do you reckon the Biden campaign might be worried? This is the message from vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris right now.

Stay in line. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 4, 2020

Biden declared the winner in Virginia

Virginia is one of those states that was considered competitive a couple of elections ago. No longer. It leans firmly towards the Democrats now, and Joe Biden has already won it.

Trump given 94 per cent chance in Florida

Why do I keep harping on about Joe Biden's underperformance, relative to Hillary Clinton, in Florida's Miami-Dade County.

This prediction from the New York Times gives you the answer. It's now giving Donald Trump a 94 per cent chance of winning the state.

Trump wins West Virginia

No surprise here, but Donald Trump has been declared the winner in deep-red West Virginia.

Florida has flipped back and forth between the two candidates every five minutes or so, with batches of votes coming in fast.

As I write this, Joe Biden is up 50.4-48.7 there, but he is still underperforming Hillary Clinton in a couple of key Democrat-leaning counties.

Joe Biden wins his first state

Vermont is worth three electoral votes and has repeatedly elected Bernie Sanders to the Senate.

That should give you an idea of how un-momentous it is for Joe Biden to be declared the winner there. But it has happened.

Trump wins Kentucky as well

The Associated Press has now called Kentucky, another deep-red state, for the President.

Meanwhile Democratic Senator Mark Warner has immediately been projected the winner in Virginia. Again, no surprise there.

First state called for Donald Trump

We're in a bit of a holding pattern now as we wait for the first polls to close in some more significant states, such as Georgia and Florida. Stand by for that.

CNN has called Indiana for Trump, which is entirely expected. All the other states whose polls are closing are too early to call, mainly because we have no data.

Trump entourage appears without face masks

One last note from Donald Trump's visit to Virginia - all the Republican campaign workers in the room were wearing face masks. Some of them, I must say, were actually quite stylish.

The President's entourage, meanwhile, did not wear masks. The group included Mr Trump himself, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and the President's son-in-law Jared Kushner, among others.

I don't know why they chose to go maskless. But they did.



Trump visits campaign workers in Virginia

Donald Trump just visited a Republican National Committee office in Virginia, near Washington D.C. The staff gave him a standing ovation as he entered.

"Thank you very much," he told them.

"We just got back, we had some incredibly rallies and incredible times. I hear we're doing very well in Florida and very well in Arizona, Texas. The lines are amazing, and we're going to have a great night.

"Someday, some of the people in this room, some of them I predict will be president.

"We had rallies, there was love at those rallies. There's never been rallies like that. I say it in front of the media, they can fact check it if they want. But we've never had anything like it.

"You see these people, we travel with these people, they're extremely nice and I think they respect what we've done. They really do."

He was referring to the media there.

When his initial statement was out of the way, the President held an impromptu press conference.

A reporter asked him what he would say to Americans who were not voting for him today.

"Everybody should come together, and I think success brings us together. We're going to have a tremendous success," said Mr Trump.

"Success is going to bring unity. It was bringing it before, and then we got hit by the China virus.

"I think we've done an incredible job in regard to that, other than public relations. You people (the news media) were really not convincible, no matter what we did.

"Remember, we were expecting and people were predicting 2.2 million people. We saved more than two million lives, and did an incredible job with therapies and therapeutics and maybe cures.

"I say it, I say it properly, we are rounding the corner."

Mr Trump was referring to a study published by British academics back in March, which predicted what would happen if governments and citizens did nothing whatsoever to slow the virus's spread. It was not an expectation so much as a worst-case scenario.

The US is currently averaging 83,500 new cases of the virus each day, which is the highest that number has been during the pandemic.

Sorry, I know you're probably bored of me bringing up this stuff all the time, but if Mr Trump keeps saying these things, I have to keep fact-checking them.

Otherwise I'd just be spreading a politician's spin for him. And that ain't my job, whether said spin comes from Mr Trump, Joe Biden, Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese, or anyone else.

Moving along, a reporter asked whether Mr Trump had already written an acceptance or concession speech (or both).

"I'm not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet. Hopefully we'll only be doing one of those two things. You know, winning is easy. Losing is never easy. Not for me it's not," he said.

"There's a tremendous love going on in this country, and there's really a tremendous unity.

"Our opposition, as you know, would have a few people sitting in circles, and that's OK. That's normal.

"But we were having rallies with 50,000 people, 45,000 people, more. Nobody's ever seen that. So it was an honour."

The thing about the circles is true. The Biden campaign held small events - in its words, to comply with local health guidelines.

Mr Trump's rallies did indeed draw impressively large crowds, though no, none of them were anywhere near 50,000 people.

Finally, the President repeated his complaint about a recent Supreme Court decision regarding the counting of ballots in Pennsylvania, which is of course a crucial swing state.

Mr Trump wants a winner to be declared tonight. Due to the amount of time it takes to count mail-in ballots - particularly in a state like Pennsylvania, which does not allow officials to start counting them ahead of time - that might not be possible.

"I think you'll know possibly tonight, depending on the extent of victory. I think the ruling on Pennsylvania was an unfortunate one," Mr Trump said.

"You have to have numbers. You can't have these things delayed for many days, and maybe weeks.

"A lot of shenanigans, a lot of bad things happen with ballots. All of a sudden the ballot count changes.

"I think it's a very dangerous thing that they've done with that decision.

"You have to have a date. And the date happens to be November 3rd, and we should be entitled to know who won on November 3rd. And if someone comes along and puts a ballot in way late, they should put the ballot in earlier."

I should note that the vote count is never complete on election night. Indeed, some of the states Mr Trump won four years ago were not called on the night itself.

The President is not wrong when he says "you have to have a date". The actual date, however, is December 8. That is the deadline, under the law, for each state to certify its results.

The specific decision Mr Trump is agitated over came from the US Supreme Court a few days ago. It upheld a ruling from Pennsylvania's state Supreme Court, which means mail ballots that arrive up to three days after the election will be counted, as long as they are postmarked by election day.

Judge orders Postal Service to search for mail ballots

US District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan has issued an order for the Postal Service to sweep certain mail processing facilities to make sure no ballots have been "held up".

The order applies to mail facilities in a bunch of areas that will influence tonight's result, including Philadelphia, central Pennsylvania, Detroit, Atlanta, Houston, Arizona and South Florida.

The idea here is that delays in the mail should not stop votes from being counted. Some states won't accept ballots that arrive later than today, while others are a little more relaxed as long as the ballot is postmarked by election day.



Biden campaign says it has 'multiple pathways'

In a call with reporter, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said the usual confident things you would expect from a campaign on the morning of an election day.

"We come into election day in our battleground states ahead by eight points. Obviously each state is different," she said.

"We continue to have multiple pathways to 270 electoral votes.

"Trump has such a harder hill to climb today to overcome the advantage we came in with.

"We believe that we're going to wend tonight having left every ounce on the field, because of the enthusiasm and the hard work of our volunteers all across the country."

Meanwhile, speaking to Fox News earlier, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany used literally the same tired metaphor.

"We left it all on the field," she said.

"Our campaign believes that tonight will be a landslide."

They can't both be right.



Biden promises to call dying cancer patient

A good bit of follow-up reporting from the campaign trail here, courtesy of Axios's Alexi McCammond.

McCammond noticed Joe Biden speaking to a man after his remarks in Scranton a couple of hours ago. She was unable to hear most of the conversation, so approached the man afterwards to ask him what it had been about.

Joe Gilbooley told her one of his family friends, a dying cancer patient, was a big fan of Mr Biden and he had asked the former vice president to call her.

It sounds like that call is going to happen.

Sneaky attempt to confuse voters

Michigan's governor, attorney-general and secretary of state are all warning voters of a robocall that's going around.

The calls seem to be designed to confuse voters in Flint, Michigan, and convince them to stay home and miss out on voting.

Flint's residents are disproportionately African-American and lean Democratic.



Melania votes, doesn't wear a mask

First Lady Melania Trump has cast her ballot at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Centre in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"It's Election Day, so I wanted to come here to vote today for the election," Mrs Trump told reporters.

According to the pool report, she was the only person at the polling place not wearing a mask.

'Shenanigans are already starting'

As you know, there has been a ton of rhetoric suggesting nefarious things will happen in the vote count tonight.

The Trump campaign has been calling for its supporters to enlist as poll watchers - to go along and make sure nothing suss happens.

The campaign's communications director, Tim Murtaugh, is already highlighting a complaint that the poll watchers are being kept at too much of a distance in Pennsylvania.





Originally published as 'Losing is never easy': Trump opens up