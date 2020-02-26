Roosters star Tedesco forks out $30k to split with agent

James Tedesco has severed ties with his former manager.

James Tedesco has severed ties with his former manager.

Roosters star James Tedesco has officially cut ties with former agent Isaac Moses after agreeing to a $30,000 settlement deal, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The NSW and Australian fullback sided with Moses' former business partner, Joe Wehbe, with the pair now fighting a battle in the Supreme Court.

LIVE stream the 2020 NRL pre-season Trials with KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The Roosters held the management fees Tedesco owed to Moses in a trust account, which were released after both parties came to a confidential severance agreement.

Tedesco said he is still undecided about a potential replacement agent in the future after returning from the Roosters' World Club Challenge win over St Helens.

"I haven't really gotten into it as such," Tedesco said.

"It only happened before I left. I'm still getting into the swing of things now that I'm back now. I wanted to get that game over and done with."

LISTEN! Mick Ennis & Braith Anasta cover all the season 2020 talking points

ON YOUR PHONE? CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Moses' future on the other hand is still up in the air.

The NRL issued him a breach notice to show cause why he shouldn't have his accreditation suspended or cancelled for "counselling or assisting a person to not co-operate fully with the NRL integrity and compliance unit".

James Tedesco in action against St Helens.

Moses disputes the allegation and is awaiting the NRL's decision on his future.