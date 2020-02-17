Round 16: South Burnett Cricket

AFTER a couple of washed out weeks the South Burnett B-grade cricket got back underway on Saturday with the Kingaroy Devils hosting the Wooroolin Warriors at Lyle Vidler Oval.

Kingaroy Devils vs Wooroolin Warriors

Caylan Brown and Luke Smith opened the batting for the Devils and created a strong opening partnership.

Brown was the first to go when he was caught by Paul Clegg.

Smith hit multiple boundaries and was the highest scorer for the day finishing on 54 off 69 before we was caught in the outfield by Ben Pratt.

Other notable mentions was Matthew Patroni who finished on 33 not out.

The Devils finished the day 8 for 203.

The wickets were shared between six of the Warriors bowlers with Michael Sandford taking three.

David Hartwig and Paul Clegg were first to the crease for the Warriors, however Hartwig was bowled on 8 runs and Clegg was caught out for a duck.

Jayden Steinhardt was next in and also scored under ten runs.

Nathan Osborne managed to score some runs hitting 20 off 47 before he was caught.

Dane Bloomfield and Brett Simpson had a good partnership with Bloomfield finishing on 31 and Simpson on 26.

Two ducks and some low scores from the remaining batsmen left the Warriors all out on 147 runs.

The Devils bowled well with Luke Smith, Caylan Brown and Hayden Wieck all taking two wickets.

The Devils won the match by 56 runs.

Murgon District vs Cherbourg Cricket Club

Over at the Murgon State High School, Murgon District hosted Cherbourg Cricket Club with Murgon winning the match by 6 wickets.

Cherbourg opened the batting and thanks to some strong bowling by Murgon, scored low across the board.

Tyler Fuller scored the top runs for Cherbourg with 12 runs.

Thomas Currin had an outstanding day for Murgon bowling five wickets.

Cherbourg finished batting on 66 runs.

Murgon headed out to bat with a small total to chase and despite Riley Sippel and Jake Sippel scoring 11 runs between them, Murgon made the total with six wickets to spare.

Harry Sinclair finished the day on 21 with Adrian Sanewski on 23.

Cherbourg’s David Warner took two wickets with Ryan Jacobs taking the other two.

Kumbia Cricket Club vs Kingaroy Services

Kumbia Cricket Club hosted Kingaroy Services and it was another low scoring affair.

Services batted first and were finished on 8 for 70 off the 40 overs.

Terry Forbes hit the most runs for Services finishing on 16 off 15 before he was caught.

Kumbia bowler’s Louis Fairbairn and Corey Cross both took two wickets.

With 70 to chase down Sitha Mead and Corey Cross were first to bat for Kumbia with Mead caught on 4 and Cross caught on 19.

Louis Fairbairn was the top scorer for Kumbia finishing on 20 from seven balls.

Kumbia took the win by seven wickets.

Blackbutt Timbertowners vs Nanango Scorpions

Over in Blackbutt the Blackbutt Timbertowners hosted the Nanango Scorpions with the Scorpions winning by five wickets.

Blackbutt opened the batting with some small scores posted by Dylan and Ian Gilliland before Mitchell Olzard hit 33 runs.

Shane Argent was the fourth batsmen to the crease, having a strong innings before he was bowled on 68 runs.

Michael Marriot was the second highest scorer finishing on 26.

Nanango Scorpion bowler’s Jay Steinhardt and Nicholas Scherger both took three wickets with the captain Stephen Kirkland taking two.

With 184 runs to chase the Scorpions sent out Brendan Weil and Hayden Martin who didn’t have a great start scoring 21 runs between them.

The Kumbia bowlers had come out firing, bowling Brett Burrows for a duck.

Matthew Springate fond some form hitting 31 before the captain Stephen Kirkland hit 21.

Barry Heyns hit the most runs for the day with an impressive 100 runs not out.

Despite three wickets from Dylan Gilliland the Scorpions reached the run total with 5 wickets to spare.