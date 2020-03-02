Round 18 South Burnett B grade cricket

DEFENCE: Nanango Scorpion Matthew Springate with a block against the Kingaroy Devils in round 18 of South Burnett B grade cricket.

DEFENCE: Nanango Scorpion Matthew Springate with a block against the Kingaroy Devils in round 18 of South Burnett B grade cricket.

Cherbourg vs Wondai

IN A MATCH that came down to the wire, the Wondai Wolves hosted Cherbourg Cricket Club with Cherbourg winning the toss and electing to bowl.

The Wolves sent out Chris Heness and Chris Kerkow, with Heness caught out on 13 and Kerkow caught on 20.

Jackson Merrit was the next batsman to face and only added another five runs to the Wolves’ total.

Robert Christensen hit another 12 before Ryan Heness scored the highest total for the Wolves before he was caught out on 31.

Jeremy Hobbs hit another 20 with the remaining batsmen all posting low scores, leaving the Wolves 8/147 off the 40 overs.

For Cherbourg David Warner took 3/28/8, Liam Etherington took 1/7/5 with Roy Barrett taking 1/9/5.

With 147 to chase Cherbourg sent in Tom and William Langton, who were both dismissed scoring 19 between them.

Ralph Gyemore and Liam Etherington didn’t last much longer with Gyemore caught out on 10 and Etherington caught out on 12.

The Wolves were starting to find some momentum, bowling the next two batsmen for six runs betwem them.

Ryan Jacobs hit majority of the runs for Cherbourg hitting 54 not out with David Warner the next best hitting 13.

For the Wolves, Robert Christenson took 3/44/7, Billy McDowell took 2/45/8 with Jeremy Hobbs 2/7/8.

Cherbourg finished on 9/148, taking the win by one run.

Murgon vs Kumbia

OVER at the Murgon sportsground it was a top of the table clash between Murgon District and the Kumbia Cricket Club.

Kumbia won the toss, elected to bat and sent out Clayton Crawford and Matthew Barbour.

The Kumbia bowlers had their eye in early, with Crawford bowled for a duck and Barbour caught out after making two runs.

Warren Cross was the third batsmen in and did some damage hitting 80 runs before he was caught by Renee Irvine.

The captain Ryan Kelly added another seven before Corey Cross hit 39. Roger Hoare was the next best run-getter hitting 27.

Murgon’s Harry Sippel took 3/47, Renne Irvine took 2/28 with Dylan Kapernick taking 2/0/6.

With 27 in extras Kumbia were all out for 193 runs.

Murgon sent in Lucas Sander and Renee Irvine to open the batting, however they both posted low scores.

Murgon were off to a slow start with the first four batsmen all out, hitting 18 runs between them.

Riley Sippel did his best to steady the ship and managed to hit 20 before he was bowled out.

Shane Sippel was the next highest run-getter hitting 22 before he was caught.

The Cross brothers continued to cause damage for Murgon with Warren taking 3/14 and Corey taking 2/14 with Ryan Kelly also taking two.

With Murgon all out for 114, Kumbia took the win by 79 runs.

Devils vs Scorpions

THE Kingaroy Devils hosted the Nanango Scorpions for the last round of the South Burnett B grade cricket home and away season with the Devils too strong for the Scorpions.

The Scorpions won the toss, elected to bat and sent out Dan O’Connor and Barry Heyns.

O’Connor was the top scorer for the scorpions hitting 30 off 48 before he was caught by Tyler Heness.

Heyns faced 25 balls and managed to hit 11 before an accurate delivery from Taylor Herrmann found the stumps.

Matthew Springate was the next to the crease, lasting a total of four balls before he was caught on one run.

Nicholas Schreger and Stephen Kirkland both had short innings, hitting 11 runs between them before Joseph Steinhardt was bowled by Tyler Heness for a duck.

Ben Greenslade did his best to add some runs, hitting 21 off 18 before he was bowled by Luke Smith.

The remaining four batsmen hit six between them leaving Nanango all out for 92 runs.

For the Devils Tyler Heness took 3/5/5, Luke Smith bowled 3/44/8 Taylor Herrmann took 2/25/8 with three maidens and Matthew Patroni took the remaining wicket.

With 92 to chase, Luke Smith and James Maxwell opened the batting for the Devils.

Smith got off to a flying start hitting 47 off 43 before he was dismissed for an lbw.

Maxwell faced 45 balls, however only managed to hit four runs before he was caught by Brett Burrows.

Fletcher Brown was next in and added another 14 runs to the total off 33 balls before he was caught by Michael English.

Nikolas Heness was dismissed for one run off nine balls before Kryon Tunstall and Jaden Heness finished off the innings with Tunstall making 15 and Heness on 3, both not out.

The Devils took the win by six wickets.

Kingaroy Services vs Wooroolin Warriors

THE Warriors won the toss and elected to bowl with Glenn Kelly and Matthew Bradford heading in to bat.

Kelly was caught out for a duck with Bradford, hitting 54 before he was bowled.

Ken Bedow added another 30 before Luke Peters hit the highest score of the day, caught out on 86.

Sam Scott and Charles Hugest partnered for 31 between them before some low scores form the remaining batsmen left Services 7/255 off the 40 overs.

For the Warriors, Dane Bloomfield took 3/35 with Brett Simpson taking 2/43.

With 255 to chase the Warriors sent in Paul Clegg and David Hartwig.

Clegg had an impressive innings, hitting 81 for the day with Jayden Steinhardt hitting 27 and Dane Bloomfield 23.

For Services Sam Scott and Chris David took three wickets each with Luke Peters taking two.

With 22 in extras the Warriors were all out for 191 with Services taking the win.

Round 1 of finals will get under way next week with Kumbia taking on Wooroolin Warriors and the Kingaroy Devils hosting the Nanango Scorpions.