Nanango Police received a report of a Commodore vehicle doing a burnout.

A HOONING driver has landed himself in court after he was nabbed doing a burnout in Nanango.

Police were called to the Drayton and Fitzroy streets roundabout at 8.10pm on January 11, after receiving reports of a red holden commodore doing a burnout.

The car lost control and then sped through a red traffic light.

Police charged a 31-year-old Nanango man, and he's due to appear at Nanango Magistrates Court on February 17.