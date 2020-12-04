Roxy defends nine year old daughter’s $80k car

Roxy Jacenko has defended buying her nine-year-old daughter a luxury car after copping backlash online.

The Sydney PR queen uploaded a photo to Instagram of her child Pixie Curtis' Mercedes-Benz GLC 350, which sparked a frenzy of comments from vocal critics who questioned why the schoolgirl would need her own car.

The mother-of-two told news.com.au she bought the car for her daughter due to its comprehensive safety features.

"It's of utmost importance to me that both she and her brother Hunter travel safely on the roads when going to and from school so I purchased a car for her," the Sweaty Betty PR founder told news.com.au

"Obviously she doesn't drive it, she is driven in it as is her brother to and from school and for any activities.

"Given the number of fatalities on our roads their safety is so important so if it means buying a car that has extra safety features that's what I'll do."

Roxy Jacenko said her children’s safety was of the utmost importance to her. Picture: Richard Dobson

The safety highlights of the car, which can sell from $77,400 to $83,500 depending on its features, include a 360-degree parking camera and an accident anticipatory system.

Some of the comments on the post about Pixie's car included: "Seriously a car for some[one] who can't drive for how many years," while another said, "OMG I've got a 50k debt from university fees and Pixie's got a 80k car at nine years old."

Jacenko, who has 260,000 followers on Instagram, has an impressive fleet of cars in her arsenal, with her social media showing she has a Land Rover and an Aston Martin.

Jacenko, 40, is no stranger to criticism when it comes to her extreme wealth. She says the backlash doesn't bother her.

"People are always quick to criticise but I am good doing me, I don't let the noise affect my decisions that are right for my family or myself."

While her children certainly have a solid head start in life, Jacenko has said once they are old enough they will be encouraged to get jobs and work hard.

"There's something to be said taking a job working for someone else, not having it handed to you on a platter," she told news.com.au last year. "It puts you in good stead.

"Nothing is for free. Nothing. I'm certainly not a person giving anything for nothing."

Originally published as Roxy defends daughter's $80k car