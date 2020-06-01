RSL patrons prepare to roll out for a hot meal again

HOT MEALS: The Kingaroy RSL will finally be reopening their doors to dine-in patrons next Wednesday after months of coronavirus restricted closure.

HOT MEALS: The Kingaroy RSL will finally be reopening their doors to dine-in patrons next Wednesday after months of coronavirus restricted closure.

THERE’S been a hot-dinner-sized-hole in the hearts of Kingaroy RSL regulars since coronavirus restrictions first came to town and shut down pubs, clubs, hotels and restaurants back in March.

But Kingaroy RSL secretary and manager Maxine Tessmann said the wait was almost over.

One of the South Burnett’s most beloved dining spots will be opening its doors to diners as of next Wednesday, June 10, for lunch and dinner services.

“We’re really excited to open again, and judging from our phone lines, so are our patrons … Our phones have not stopped ringing all day,” Ms Tessmann said.

“What we’re just waiting on now is for our COVID Safe plan to be approved by the Government.

“We will still need to stick to the appropriate numbers for the size of the dining areas. So we are looking at having 20 upstairs, 20 downstairs and 10 in the White Room at any one time.”

Ms Tessmann said while the bar and restaurant would be back in action from Wednesdays to Sundays again, the pokies wouldn’t be reopen until July.

“You no longer have to have a meal to have a drink from the bar, but you do need to remain seated in the same part of the RSL for the duration of your stay, there can’t be anyone simply standing at the bar knocking back a cold one,” she said.

“We won’t be making bookings mandatory, however if you would like to make a booking you are most welcome, but it is definitely not essential.

“We are looking forward to having our customers coming in for lunches, dinners, dessert and coffee once more while sticking to the rules and regulations set out to keep everyone safe.”

In more good news, the Commercial Hotel Kingaroy is also working to reopen as of this week.

“We are planning on reopening hopefully Friday but most likely Saturday, we will know more by Thursday,” entertainment convener Michael Monk said.

More to come.

READ MORE:



State’s new cases as restrictions ease further

‘Business looking up’: First pub to open for dine in

Less restrictions: ‘We’re not a one-size-fits-all state’

YOUR SAY: Why we should download the COVID-19 app