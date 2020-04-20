RSPCA finds new way to connect people with pets

AS A result of the current coronavirus situation, RSPCA adoption centres throughout the country have closed their doors and staff have been forced to come up with a new method of adoption.

RSPCA Queensland today launched virtual adoptions, which will involve all adoption inquiries being conducted over the phone or via Zoom virtual meeting technology.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said potential adopters would be able to go online and if they saw an animal that took their fancy they could fill in an expression of interest form.

“They will then take part in an interview either by phone or Zoom and if they’re still interested the RSPCA will show them an especially created video of the animal so they can make a final decision,” Mr Beatty said.

“Obviously nothing beats face-to-face contact but we believe this will give potential adopters a real opportunity to get to know the animal.

“If everyone is happy, then the adopters will come to the Care Centre to pick up their future pet for life.”

Xavier Spencer with his new virtually adopted rescue pet Luna Latte.

RSPCA staff and volunteers have been clearing a backlog of adoption requests before deciding to relaunch.

Mr Beatty said the charity also had more than 3000 people express interest to become foster carers in just four days.

“These are still being processed and we’re incredibly grateful. But, as you can imagine, we certainly don’t need any more foster carers at the moment,” Mr Beatty said.

“As you can imagine the majority of the RSPCA’s work is hands-on and so although a small number of our staff can work from home, for our inspectors, veterinarians and animal attendants there are major challenges ahead.

“In these uncertain times I think people realise just how much comfort animals bring to our lives and in times of stress they help us to remain calm.

“More and more these days we see animals being used in all forms of therapy and the benefits they bring are almost immeasurable.”