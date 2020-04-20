Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Imogen Spencer with her new rescue dog Luna Latte. (Picture: RSPCA)
Imogen Spencer with her new rescue dog Luna Latte. (Picture: RSPCA)
Pets & Animals

RSPCA finds new way to connect people with pets

Tristan Evert
20th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS A result of the current coronavirus situation, RSPCA adoption centres throughout the country have closed their doors and staff have been forced to come up with a new method of adoption.

RSPCA Queensland today launched virtual adoptions, which will involve all adoption inquiries being conducted over the phone or via Zoom virtual meeting technology.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said potential adopters would be able to go online and if they saw an animal that took their fancy they could fill in an expression of interest form.

“They will then take part in an interview either by phone or Zoom and if they’re still interested the RSPCA will show them an especially created video of the animal so they can make a final decision,” Mr Beatty said.

“Obviously nothing beats face-to-face contact but we believe this will give potential adopters a real opportunity to get to know the animal.

“If everyone is happy, then the adopters will come to the Care Centre to pick up their future pet for life.”

Xavier Spencer with his new virtually adopted rescue pet Luna Latte.
Xavier Spencer with his new virtually adopted rescue pet Luna Latte.

RSPCA staff and volunteers have been clearing a backlog of adoption requests before deciding to relaunch.

Mr Beatty said the charity also had more than 3000 people express interest to become foster carers in just four days.

“These are still being processed and we’re incredibly grateful. But, as you can imagine, we certainly don’t need any more foster carers at the moment,” Mr Beatty said.

“As you can imagine the majority of the RSPCA’s work is hands-on and so although a small number of our staff can work from home, for our inspectors, veterinarians and animal attendants there are major challenges ahead.

“In these uncertain times I think people realise just how much comfort animals bring to our lives and in times of stress they help us to remain calm.

“More and more these days we see animals being used in all forms of therapy and the benefits they bring are almost immeasurable.”

kingaroy rspca rspca queensland
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wondai man charged in international child abuse operation

        premium_icon Wondai man charged in international child abuse operation

        Crime AUSTRALIAN Federal Police working with detectives in the United States over two years resulted in police swooping in on the Wondai man's home.

        Residents harnessing their green thumbs in pandemic

        premium_icon Residents harnessing their green thumbs in pandemic

        Business Business is in full blooming for this nursery as residents turn to gardening to...

        Wooroolin Warriors’ drought appeal tour postponed

        premium_icon Wooroolin Warriors’ drought appeal tour postponed

        Cricket ‘We will definitely be going’: Warriors promise to reschedule trip.

        Kingaroy Golf Club welcomes back social players

        premium_icon Kingaroy Golf Club welcomes back social players

        Golf After weeks of confusion, the latest update has is great news for South Burnett...