PET PORTRAITS: RSPCA Qld staff will be drawing portraits of pets all day for a small $10 donation per ‘pawtrait’. (Picture: Contributed)
Pets & Animals

RSPCA launches Poorly Drawn Pet Portrait campaign

Tristan Evert
8th Apr 2020 10:00 AM

IN LIGHT of recent RSPCA op shop closures across the country, RSPCA Qld has come up with a quirky new initiative to raise money.

All day today, you have the chance to get your paws on a keepsake – a Poorly Drawn Pet Portrait – to treasure, featuring your favourite pet.

Between 9am and 9pm today, make a $10 donation (per pet included in the portrait) via the RSPCA Qld Facebook page.

Comment with a photo of your pet and confirmation that you’ve made your donation and you’ll receive your very own Poorly Drawn Pet Portrait.

The Poorly Drawn Pet Portrait initiative is a fun way to encourage people to support the RSPCA by submitting a picture of their pets.

A mix of talented artists and RSPCA staff will then do their best to draw a portrait of your pets.

The idea was originally trialled in the US and was deemed a huge success.

