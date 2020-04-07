Menu
Aydan Wyse, who spent two years collecting rubbish on his travels around the country, remains behind bars.
Crime

Rubbish collector remains behind bars for exposing himself

Aisling Brennan
7th Apr 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 7:10 PM
A GRAFTON man who spent two years travelling around Australia picking up rubbish has pleaded guilty to public indecency.

Aydan Wyse was arrested on March 29 after he allegedly "wilfully and obscenely exposed" himself on Union and McLachlan streets in Maclean, according to court documents.

He also allegedly stated "don't come near me, I have coronavirus" during the incident.

The 34-year-old man pleaded guilty on Monday to exposing himself in view of a public place or school and behaving in an offensive manner in view of a public place or school.

However, his solicitor, Natasha Wood, told Lismore Local Court her client would be pleading not guilty to the charge where he claimed to have coronavirus and gave false information that puts a person or property in danger.

Wyse had recently returned from his two-year journey travelling across the country picking up rubbish on the road, as part of his "One man's effort to clean up the Clarence" project.

Ms Wood did not make an application for her client's bail.

Wyse's matter has been adjourned to Grafton Local Court on May 25.

However, Magistrate Michael Dakin said Wyse might have to reappear in Lismore Local Court due to the court's "current arrangements" around managing court proceedings during the coronavirus.

