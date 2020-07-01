Rubbish dumped on popular South Burnett bike trail

RUBBISH DUMP: Piles of rubbish have been dumped inside the Wondai mountain bike trail car park. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

DIRTY nappies, a carton of Bundaberg rum, and torn up cushions are among the items dumped in the Wondai mountain bike trail carpark this morning.

South Burnett Mountain Bike Club secretary Jason Wyeth drove into the car park to undertake some trail maintenance when he was greeted with a pile of rubbish.

Mr Wyeth said they often get scattered green waste, however piles of rubbish like this are pretty rare.

“We are a volunteer organisation that has put about 800 hours of work into these trails and to have someone just come in and dump rubbish is pretty annoying,” Mr Wyeth said.

“The dump is only 400 metres up the road and we all know when it’s open and closed.

“The green waste is easy to clear, however things like dirty nappies shouldn’t be our responsibility to clear and it’s just not a good look for the area.”

South Burnett Mountain Bike club president Daniel Turton said it’s disheartening to see things like this.

“As a club it’s frustrating to put so much work in to the trails to then have people decide to come and dump waste here,” Mr Turton said.

“It’s fairly common and sometimes we have had people drive in a dump rubbish right in front of us.

“A lot of people looking for the dump think the forest is the next best thing and we spend so much time cleaning up in here.”

Police were contacted and investigations are ongoing.