Raelene Castle has resigned.
Rugby boss resigns on the spot

23rd Apr 2020 8:04 PM

Raelene Castle has resigned as chief executive of Rugby Australia.

After a series of turbulent months where Wallabies greats have repeatedly called for her to be removed from the top office in Australian rugby, Castle pulled the trigger on Thursday afternoon in a call with Rugby Australia interim chairman Paul McLean.

In a statement to ABC 7.30 host Leigh Sales, she said the board believed her no longer being CEO would help them.

"I love rugby on every level and I will always love the code and the people I have had the honour of working with since I took this role," Castle said.

"I made it clear to the board that I would stand up and take the flack and do everything possible to serve everyone's best interests. In the last couple of hours, it has been made clear to me that the board believes my no longer being CEO would help give them the clear air they believe they need.

"The game is bigger than any one individual - so this evening I told the Chair that I would resign from the role.

"I will do whatever is needed to ensure an orderly handover. I wish the code and everyone who loves rugby nothing but the best and I would like to thank the people I work with and the broader rugby community for their enormous support."

Originally published as Rugby boss resigns on the spot

