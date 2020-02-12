Rule changes for 2020 touch season

Touch Football Australia have implemented a number of new rules ahead of the 2020 season.

The Kingaroy Monday night touch competition is just around the corner and with more than 20 teams registered, it’s set to be a big season.

The format will run similar to last year with all teams in a big round-robin competition before being split into grades for finals.

There have been a number of rule changes and competition will follow the 8th edition Touch Football Australia rules.

Major rule changes to be aware of is the new 7m defending zone, where players must get back 7m from the roll ball instead of the usual 5m.

Defending players will no longer have to push back in a straight line and are now able to change direction when moving back from a tag.

If a player is sin-binned, they must remain there for the full duration of four completed possessions. This includes changeovers and a try.

When a line break of intercept is taken, players are no longer allowed to interchange until the ball is dead or a touch is made.

If a player enters the field of play during this time, a penalty try will be awarded to the attacking team and the offending player will be sin-binned.

In terms of drop-offs, the team that defended first at the start of the match will tap off and the game will run for two minutes before pausing.

After two minutes, each team will lose one player and then the game will resume with the first team to score winning the match.

Touch Football will get underway Monday night at the Kingaroy Rugby League fields on Youngman Street.