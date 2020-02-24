Runaway car thief crashes his way into court

CRASH AND RUN: It is alleged a 20-year-old Kingaroy man crashed the stolen car near a residence before fleeing from the scene only to strike again just down the road.

KINGAROY Police were called to a single vehicle crash along the Kingaroy-Cooyar Rd on Saturday, February 22 at 5.50pm.

It is alleged a 20-year-old Kingaroy man crashed the stolen car near a residence before fleeing from the scene.

A Kingaroy Police spokesman said the man allegedly attempted to steal another car from a property on Buttsworth Rd before police intercepted him and took him into custody.

The spokesman said the man was wanted on an warrant for several additional and unrelated charges.

The young man appeared in Kingaroy Magistrates Court this afternoon and will be remanded in custody until his hearing in April.