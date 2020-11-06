RUNNERS REJOICE: Parkrun ready to return to South Burnett

PARK RUN Australia have officially announced parkrun events can return to trails in the South Burnett on November 28.

When parkrun was cancelled back in March the communities runners were left with a void as their regular Saturday morning run and catch up was no more.

For many people parkrun is far more than just a five kilometre run, it’s a social outing and a community gathering.

The Wondai Park run crew celebrating their third birthday with over 80 participants donning their running shoes. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Wondai parkrun director Ros Heit said it’s so exciting to have parkrun coming back.

“Parkrun is such a wonderful concept and I know so many people are really looking forward to it returning,” Ms Heit said.

“I think parkrun is such a win-win situation, obviously there are the physical health benefits, but it’s also the mental wellbeing. A lot of people just get out for a walk and a catch up so I think Parkrun is invaluable to the community.



“A lot of people have really missed it and been fed up with not being able to do parkrun because of COVID, so I think everyone is pretty excited to have it back.”



When events do reopen in Queensland they will each be required to display a unique QR code for contact tracing purposes, with all participants to sign in.

This system currently exists for parkruns in New Zealand and the ACT and is working effectively.

Parkrun Asia Pacific territory manager Renee Gimbert said the announcement is another significant step forward on the road to reopening parkrun across all of Australia.

“Following extensive discussions with the Queensland Department of Sport and Recreation, we have approval to reopen all parkrun events in Queensland on 28 November,” Ms Gimbert said.

“For parkrunners in New South Wales and Victoria, we are continuing to make steady progress and hope to provide a further update in our regular fortnightly email next week.

“We thank you as always for your support and patience.”

Rebacca Shuptrine and Michaela at the first Ros Gregor Trail Parkrun.

Both the Ros Gregor Trail and the Wondai Rail Trail will burst back to life on November 28 with the first parkrun events since March to take place.