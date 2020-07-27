Rural Aid arrives: Volunteers ready to give 1,200 hours

RURAL AID'S ARRIVAL: Gayndah's $100,000 Ten Town makeover by Rural Aid will begin on July 27. Picture: Facebook

A GLOBAL pandemic has not stopped Gayndah’s 10 towns makeover, with around 40 Rural Aid volunteers arriving this week.

The Farm and Community Rescue volunteers will be in the citrus capital to help build several long-term sustainability projects chosen by the town.

Division 4 councillor Dael Giddins said it was a pleasure to welcome the volunteers yesterday for their week long stay.

“They’re a nice bunch of people, who are dedicated to the cause of Rural Aid, and are very keen to get started in the town,” she said.

”The locals will be sure to make them very welcome during their stay.”

Rural Aid’s volunteer army being welcomed to Gayndah on July 26. Picture: Facebook

Their home base will be at the Gayndah Showgrounds, with the volunteer army starting on several projects this morning.

Some of the proposed renewal projects include work at the Gayndah racecourse, the Gayndah Museum, the bowls clubs, and more.

Having close to 40 visitors in Queensland’s oldest town will be a welcome injection to its economy according to Cr Giddins.

“They’ll be buying things and visiting the town’s shops during their stay, as well as using our facilities,” Cr Giddins said.

“We also have our community groups helping out by providing them meals as well, so it’s a joint effort from everyone in town.”

Over the next five years, ten towns in rural Australia will receive $100,000 in projects to support and renew their communities.

This includes $10,000 allocated for community workshops with renewal experts, and $90,000 spent over five years on materials for projects and maintenance.

Gayndah and Monto were selected after submitting their towns for the generous renewal by one of Australia’s largest regional charities.

Rural Aid CEO John Walters said Gayndah was the first of the towns selected in October 2019 to start their long-term renewal projects and programs.

“We experienced Gayndah’s vision of a ‘vibrant friendly community where heritage, growth and lifestyle proudly combine’, first-hand at the renewal workshops and we’re excited to be able to provide over 1,200 volunteer hours,” he said.

“Farmers, council and community members came together to formulate concepts and organise different town sectors as part of preparatory activities with Rural Aid and Bank of IDEAS community change and renewal expert, Peter Kenyon.”

Monto will be the next town on Rural Aid’s agenda, scheduled for August 30 to September 5.