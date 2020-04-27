Rural Burnett properties rake in millions at auction

MORE than a dozen rural Burnett properties raked in millions of dollars at an online auction held by Ray White.

The Mundubbera and Dalby agencies joined forces to clear 13 properties, for a combined total of $6,268,000.

The assets were sold on behalf of HQPlantations, generating 55 registered bidders across the 13 lots, as multiple properties attracted 10 competing buyers.

A North Burnett property took the crown for the biggest sale of the day, with 356 McLeods Rd in Monto going for $876,000.

Ray White Mundubbera principal Janelle Duffin said to sell 13 out of 13 properties during the current climate was remarkable, showing rural properties continued to provide shoots of growth.

"We've worked incredibly hard across the five-week campaign - and it all came together in the last two weeks as we got to grips with the online auction platform - and then essentially trained every one of our registered bidders on how the process worked," Mrs Duffin said.

"There's a lot of confidence in the rural market right now and the sector itself is looking strong.

"Beef prices are good, interest rates are low, and banks seem to be looking favourably on agricultural businesses."

365 McLeods Rd, Monto. Picture: Grant Payne

Mrs Duffin said 95 contracts were sent out prior auction day, due to their two-pronged marketing campaign through print and digital.

"We adapted quickly to restrictions and the way we conducted private inspections was innovation at its finest," she said.

"We would drive around the property in one vehicle and the potential buyer in another - and when stopping at a point of interest we'd talk via radio."

Ray White Dalby principal Roger Lyne said the auction had been in the works since mid-2019 and he praised his team for their ability to be agile.

"Being able to get a 100 per cent clearance rate with things as they are is quite humbling - it has been an exceptional team effort throughout the campaign," Mr Lyne said.

"We had more than 115 viewers during the auction program and my phone hasn't stopped ringing since with positive feedback on how the process worked.

"We wholeheartedly believe in the auction method and the reason we decided to still go ahead with the online auction way was because it still drives that emotional connection between all of the involved parties."

The full list of sales:

• L27 and L28 West Wooroolin Road, Wooroolin - $600,000

• L2 Ogilvy Road, Wooroolin - $310,000

• L189 Birt Road, Memerambi - $455,000

• L2 Benair Road, Benair - $295,000

• L4 Pedersons Road, Cushnie - $300,000

• 356 McLeods Road, Monto - $876,000

• L139 Lyndon Old Rosevale Road, Jandowae - $807,000

• L125 Jinghi Gully Road, Jandowae - $600,000

• 770 Wooden Hut Road, Wattle Grove - $220,000

• L2 Coolabunia Malar Road, Hodgleigh - $290,000

• L24 Proston Boondooma Road, Proston - $320,000

• L23 Proston Boondooma Road, Proston - $320,000

• 2009 Monogorilby Road, Monogorilby - $875,000.