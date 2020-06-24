Russell Crowe is Unhinged in new trailer

We've all experienced that moment when a random person is rude to us - maybe they've cut in line or crashed into you in the street.

Now, how many times have you refrained from telling them off because you just can't be certain they're not going to be some sociopath that will punch you there and then - or worse?

Well, this is worse. Russell Crowe headlines a new film, Unhinged, where his character is the manifestation of that worse case scenario of a disproportionate response to a small slight.

Unhinged, to be released in cinemas July 16 through StudioCanal, co-stars Caren Pistorius (Paper Giants, Wake in Fright, Offspring) as Rachel, who has a small road rage incident with a stranger (Crowe) while rushing for work.

What she doesn't know is that stranger is a desperate at the end of his tether and decides to make Rachel and her friends and family the target of his anger through a deadly game of cat and mouse.

Unhinged will be released on July 16.

When an innocuous traffic incident becomes a living nightmare...

Billed as a psychological thriller, Unhinged is directed by Derrick Borte (The Joneses), from a script by Carl Ellsworth (Red Eye, Disturbia) and also stars Jimmi Simpson and Gabriel Bateman.

Unhinged was originally slated to be released later this year but was moved up to July in key markets after movie release dates became a chaotic battleground due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Australia, cinemas are slowly reopening depending on the state. Most studios have dated new films for theatrical release from July onwards.

Unhinged is in cinemas from July 16

