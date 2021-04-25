‘Sacred occasion’: Kingaroy Anzac Day Service in pictures

Residents and visitors alike packed out Memorial Park this morning to commemorate our brave servicemen and women, past and present, at Kingaroy’s Anzac Day Observance.

Lining the footpaths of Haly Street, residents watched on as our veterans marched from the Kingaroy RSL to Memorial Park, commencing the 2021 service.

The opening remarks were read by Mayor Brett Otto, who said it was a great pleasure to welcome our military personnel on “this most sacred of occasions”.

Kingaroy Anzac Day Service 2021. Photo/Holly Cormack

“We think of all those who served and continue to serve, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians and New Zealanders,” Cr Otto said.

“We salute your fellowship and courage.

“We think of the prisoners and wounded, those who still suffer today, both physically and emotionally.

“But above all on Anzac Day, we honour those who died for us. For our nation and for our peace.

“We honour and pledge to uphold the values invested in our nation by the original ANZACS - loyalty, selflessness, courage, and the ways in which later generations have measured their own achievements against those of the soldiers who fought at Gallipoli.

“We do not celebrate victory or glorify war, we celebrate the human spirit. The spirit of Anzac.”

Kingaroy had the honour of hearing from Chief Petty Officer Neil (Barry) Thompson, who was the guest speaker for the event.

Chief Petty Officer Neil (Barry) Thompson, Kingaroy Anzac Day Service 2021. Photo/Holly Cormack

As a navy linguist, Chief Petty Officer Thompson provides linguistic support for all facets of navy, specialising in Southeast Asian languages.



“Today, more than 100 years removed from WWI, it's easy to forget what a worldwide catastrophe these events were,” he said.



“The conditions on the battlefield were nothing short of horrific.

“It’s estimated that WWI claimed 17 million military and civilian lives, with this number jumping to over 60 million in WWII.

“Yet despite the horrors faced on a daily basis, it never ceases to amaze me how many stories of heroism and extreme self sacrifice come out of those battlefields.”

