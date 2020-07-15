POLICE are understood to have seized a video posted to social media which allegedly showed three people drinking alcohol while driving an ATV in the lead-up to a fatal crash.

Julatten apprentice diesel fitter Tyler Pashen, 21, died on Saturday when the quad bike he was riding on with two friends rolled down an embankment on Quaid Rd near Mt Molloy.

It is understood footage was allegedly posted on social media prior to the crash showing the trio consuming alcopop type drinks while on the vehicle.

Mr Pashen was pronounced dead at the scene, while a man and woman, both aged in their early 20s, were treated for minor injuries in Mareeba Hospital.

They both underwent mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

Police have not laid any charges over the crash to date.

Oakdare Holdings employee Tyler Pashen was killed in a quad bike roll over on Quaids Rd. Picture: FACEBOOK

Police have now put out a further call for witnesses as they attempt to piece together what lead up to the crash.

They have called on anyone who saw a red Honda ATV side-by-side with a dog in the back tray on Quaid Rd during Saturday to contact police.

Investigations have revealed the ATV left Julatten about 11am and drove down Black Mountain Road, along Quaid Road and Hodzaic Road and the surrounding tracks," a police spokeswoman said.

"Quaid Road is a private bitumen sealed road that has public access and starts opposite the Big Mitchell Creek Reserve.

"Anyone who may have seen the ATV and the three occupants or who may have video footage is urged to contact Mareeba Police on 4030 3300 and quote QP2001438145.

"Investigations are continuing."

Mr Pashen was remembered by colleagues at Oakdare Holdings as an industrious employee who loved "anything that had an engine" and a "really good kid".

He was one of four fatalities to occur in the Far North over the weekend in a horror weekend on local roads.

Originally published as Sad twist as police probe fatal quad bike crash