‘SAFEST COMMUNITY’: New devices already saving lives

SAFER TOWNS: David Black, Danita Potter, John Box, Peter McLennan, Mei-lin Dean, Suzette Dakin and Chris Box help spread awareness of CPR and how to use AEDs at the Kingaroy Shoppingworld on Saturday, December 21.

“THE South Burnett would have to be the safest community for cardiac arrests.”

This is according to the Queensland Ambulance Service’s Suzette Dakin.

The Darling Downs Community and Engagement supervisor said the South Burnett would be ‘leading the way’ in regional Queensland.

This comes after the Kingaroy Rotary Club donated and installed 17 new AEDs across the South Burnett before Christmas.

Kingaroy Rotary President David Black said their members saw a need for the life-saving devices, also known as defibrillators, which are vital when someone goes into cardiac arrest.

“It’s already saving lives,” he said.

One of the AEDs was recently used when a member at the Senior Citizens Centre went into cardiac arrest.

The former paramedic said the AEDs were placed at different towns like the Bunya Mountains, Kumbia and Blackbutt, and in different places like bowls clubs, libraries and the RSL.

“We tried to find places where the elderly are and there’s more likely to be a need for it,” Mr Black said.

Ms Dakin said 78 per cent of cardiac arrests happened at home.

The other 20 per cent happen in public places and this is why it is so important to have accessible AEDs.

Kingaroy Ambulance Committee President John Box said it was important for everyone to know how to use the life-saving devices.

“It could be a family member’s life they save with just the basic knowledge,” he said.

This is why the ambulance committee are focusing on raising awareness of CPR and AEDs.

The group held a free awareness session at Kingaroy Shoppingworld on Saturday.

“Our goal is to purchase the equipment for Kingaroy and do regular training,” he said.

Another CPR and AED awareness session is booked in for early next year, with plans for more.

“I’d encourage the community to come when we’re out and about,” Mr Box said.

Mr Black invited the community to make use of the awareness sessions.

“Try them out and get experience in using them,” he said.

“A lot of people are frightened to use them, it’s nothing to be afraid of.

“They are foolproof, they tell you what to do and won’t shock anyone if there’s not a shockable rhythm there.”