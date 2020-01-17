Safety issues force business to stop collecting lids

NO MORE: Project Lids 4 Kids will no longer be operating in Australia. Picture: Envision's website

TOYWORLD Kingaroy has announced it will no longer accept bottle lids as part of a national campaign to build medical equipment from plastic.

Since September last year, the Kingaroy-based business was a collection point for Envision Hands, who turn bottle caps into prosthetic hands for kids in developing countries.

Now, a spokesman from Envision said they had terminated this project due to contamination issues.

“The first phase of the Envision Hands project was bottle cap collection,” he said.

“Our target was to collect 1,000,000 bottle caps, which was hugely successful.

“Phase two of the project was to use the bottle caps to create children’s mobility aids.

“Our initial research and development of phase two was promising.

“However, there have been complications in the production and quality assurance of it.

“Our team has been working tirelessly to troubleshoot these problems and achieve the vision that we all want to see come to life.

“Despite our best efforts, the children’s mobility aids that we have produced from recycled bottle caps have not met our internal quality standards,” he said.

They said, regrettably, phase two would cease and they were no longer seeking the support for Envision Hands.

Toyworld Kingaroy manager Karen Noble said she was disappointed the organisation had decided to end the Lids 4 Kids program.

“It takes a lot of time to do your research and support reputable charities that are also going to benefit the community,” Ms Noble sad.

“It’s really sad because Jess had done a lot of research and it seemed like a sound project.

Retail assistants at Toyworld Kingaroy, Jess Porter and Vanessa Smedes, were behind getting the Lids 4 Kids program off the ground.

“The community support has been incredible though, so it’s a real shame,” she said.

Ms Noble said Envision had told them they would not be letting the previously donated bottle lids go to waste.

They will be collecting all the lids from businesses across the nation that had previously donated and use them in some of their other projects, including building benches for schools, parks, churches and community organisations.

Due to the summer break, Ms Noble said all the staff hadn’t had a chance to sit down and discuss if they were going to support another charity in the near future.

“We give to a lot of local charities.

“Staff have been away so we haven’t sorted out what we are going to do moving forward.

“We will be in talks over the coming weeks and months as to what we will do next,” she said.