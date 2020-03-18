Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

News premium_icon GALLERY: St Paddy's Day the South Burnett Way

Rugby League premium_icon 40+ PHOTOS: Murgon continue dominance in 9’s comp

News premium_icon 30 PICS: Murgon hosts its 97th annual agricultural...

Life

Life premium_icon GALLERY: Kumbia International Women’s Day lunch

Life

Life premium_icon MEGA GALLERY: 50+ pics from Proston Show 2020

Local Faces premium_icon PHOTOS: Inspiring women from around South Burnett

COOOOOYAR: All the action from this year's Cooyar Show.

Life premium_icon GALLERY: 80+ photos from the Cooyar Show

Education premium_icon BLOOPERS GALLERY: South Burnett Prep class...

News premium_icon HUGE GALLERY: All of our South Burnett Prep...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Huge turnout at Agnes blues festival

SEA OF COLOUR: Saint Mary's show their true colours at exciting school fundraiser.

News premium_icon A STORM OF COLOUR: 47 photos from Saint Mary's Colour...

WHEN I GROW UP: We asked prep students what they want to be when they grow up.

Education premium_icon WHEN I GROW UP: Meet our ambitious new preps

Lifesaving

Lifesaving premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Athletes to go the distance at Iron X...

News

News premium_icon BONES FIND: Inside the crime scene on Pioneer...

FASHION FORWARD: All the fashion and faces from the 2020 Bell Races in one MEGA gallery.

News premium_icon MEGA GALLERY: 250+ photos from the Bell Races

Pets & Animals

Pets & Animals premium_icon Stressful Monday? Here's photos of dogs going for...

News

News premium_icon 50 PHOTOS: Tom Curtain returns

News

News premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: New Year’s Day in Yarraman

News premium_icon HUGE GALLERY: New Year’s Eve at the Kingaroy RSL

CELEBRATION: All the shenanigans from last night's New Year's Eve party at the Commercial Hotel in Kingaroy.

News premium_icon GALLERY: All the New Year's shenanigans from the...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: The party has started at Falls Festival Byron...

Environment

Environment premium_icon IN PICTURES: Refilling water bombers at Bundy airport...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Stars shine bright at Kingaroy carols

News

News premium_icon 130+ PHOTOS: Kids carve up the court in Hotshots...

Education premium_icon PHOTOS: Monto State High’s formal 2019

News

GALLERY: St Paddy's Day the South Burnett Way

by
18th Mar 2020 11:48 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE'S no denying the last several days have been a trying time for everyone around the world.

While most parades and celebrations cancelled across the globe as large gatherings are banned in many countries in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus, one small group of determined South Burnett residents tried to bring about a bit of St Paddy's day cheer.

And after all, where better to celebrate the patron saint of Ireland than inside a pub?

A small gathering of members from St Joseph's parish Auxiliary gathered together at the Royal Hotel Murgon for a morning tea and a catch up to bolster spirits and share a bit of old-fashioned Irish spirit at a time when the community undoubtedly needed it the most.

"We host a St Patrick's Day morning tea each year as a bit of fun for our church community and guests to enjoy," Auxiliary member Elaine Thompson said.

"A large group of us hail from Irish backgrounds so it's nice to come together and honour the tradition over a cup of tea and some green food and drinks."

There was indeed a number of delicious food on offer - including some wonderful green "paddy" cakes - but attendees appeared to be having a great time simply catching up with one another and sharing a few laughs over some cheeky Irish-inspired jokes and tales and of course, a generous raffle loaded with great prizes.

"We're extremely grateful to have the support of the Royal Hotel in Murgon each year, they always put on a marvellous morning for us and are very accommodating," Ms Thompson said.

"We decided as a group to go ahead with today's morning tea because we felt it was important to do something small to lift people's spirits a bit.

"It was a sign of trust between us all I think, because we trusted each other not to come if we were feeling unwell or were showing any signs of the virus.

"But it was important for this morning tea to go ahead because it gave everyone a little bit of reprieve from all the negative news we're hearing about this COVID-19 outbreak in the region and around the country.

"It was just nice to forget all the doom and gloom for a couple of hours and spend the morning in the company of friends."

See our photo gallery on the right below for all the fun and games from yesterday's morning tea in Murgon.

irish australians irish background irish heritage south burnett south burnett community south burnett events south burnett people st patrick's day
South Burnett