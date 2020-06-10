Saints back on track ahead of season opener

JUST over a month out from round one of the Darling Downs AFL competition, the South Burnett Saints women’s team are confident they have what it takes to go the distance.

The Saints didn’t let the forced isolation get in the way of a successful pre-season training program.

Saints head coach Sandy Banks said it was fantastic to finally be back training on the home deck.

“The girls are super excited to be back and we have had three new girls join, taking our list to 29 registered players,” Banks said.

“Everyone was fantastic in the off season, the girls were out and about doing their own training, getting in pairs when that was allowed and everyone has really backed each other, which is always good to see.

“Motivation was the biggest challenge not being able to train together so it was hard, however the girls are all good mates and really rallied together.”

Banks said she was confident the Saints had what it took to go all the way to the grand final.

Saints vice-captain Haley Saunders said she had high hopes for the 2020 season.

“It’s good to see everyone again and be training as a group doing what we love,” Saunders said.

“Mentally the training individually was pretty difficult, not having that place to go and clear your head and see everyone each week was hard.

“Everyone did a great job keeping busy, we did a two kilometre run each week as well as the push up challenge for 21 days.

“This year the team has had a big attitude change and with a new coach on board I think we are looking very strong and I am excited heading into what will be a good year.”

The Darling Downs AFL competition is scheduled to start on July 11 and feature an eight round home and away season, followed by three weeks of finals.