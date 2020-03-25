Saints club in high spirits despite postponed season

GEARED UP: The South Burnett Saints women's team for 2020 ready to play when the season starts. Photo: Laura Blackmore

AFL: The South Burnett Saints AFL Club members are keeping their heads high despite the postponement to the start of their season, like many sports across the South Burnett.

After such a strong start to the year and a significant increase in registrations, AFL Queensland said all training, games and Auskick sessions would be postponed until May 31. However, after discussions with AFLQ, the Saints committee took into account the heath warnings from the Queensland Government and decided to host their season launch on Saturday, March 21.

Men’s coach Andrew Foley encouraged all of the players to maintain the level of fitness they had already built on during the pre-season.

The South Burnett Saints men's team for 2020. Photo: Laura Blackmore

“I challenge each and every one of you here today to be fitter than you are now come May 31,” Foley said.

“Go for a ride out to Wondai and back along the Rail Trial.

“Run from Memorial Park and up to Mt Wooroolin to keep up your fitness.

“Make sure you keep it interesting and challenging.

“You should be doing at least six hours a week because that’s what you would be doing in a week if we had two training seasons plus a game.

“I want you all to be at your best when we can finally play again.”

During the season launch, the captains and vice-captains of the men’s and women’s teams were announced.

Club president Daniel Clacy said it was important the leadership teams were selected by the players, not the coaches.

For the women’s team the vice-captains selected by their teammates were Hayley Saunders and Teagan Cutts, with Reanna Fenton being given the title of captain for the third year in a row.

Captain Reanna Fenton, women's coach Sandy Banks, vice-captain Teagan Cutts and Hayley Saunders. Photo: Laura Blackmore

In the men’s squad Daniel Clacy and Matt Patroni were selected as vice-captains with Brad Pressnell leading the Saints to victory as captain when the season starts again.

When the season does resume, Clacy will make his debut of 100 games, which will make him the first Saints’ player to achieve this milestone.