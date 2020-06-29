Saints eye off round one with pre-season camp

PRE-SEASON CAMP: The South Burnett Saints attended a pre-season training camp ahead of round one in July. (Picture: Sandy Banks)

AS ROUND one quickly approaches the South Burnett Saints have taken part in a weekend training camp to hone in their skills before the season gets underway.

Players took part in multiple training sessions, trail runs and team bonding exercises in Esk and Fernvale.

Saints head coach Andrew Foley said he is confident with the calibre of players on display throughout the camp.

“The camp really focused on team building as well as giving the coaches a good look at potential selection for round one,” Foley said,

“We had a training session Saturday afternoon, followed by a team barbecue and another 5km run Sunday morning.

“We have a really good mix of players and with a home game for round one I think there is a really good opportunity to start the season off with a bang.”

The Darling Downs competition will run for eight weeks followed by a three week finals period.

TRAIL RUN: Saints players undertook a five kilometre trail run early Sunday morning. (Picture: Sandy Banks)

Foley said with the shortened season there is no room for error.

“Last year we had a slow start to the year and came home strong, however this season every game counts,” Foley said.

“We have almost 30 registered players and based off what I have seen at training and the camp we have a good selection of players.

“Daniel Clacy will be the first player to notch up 100 games for the Saints in round one so they have every reason to play well.”

The Darling Downs AFL competition is scheduled to start on July 11 with the Saints set to take on Dalby at Lyle Vidler Oval Kingaroy.