Saints ladies notch up 50 game milestone at Heritage Day win

Sam Snow and Tameka Swifte ran out for their 50th appernce as a South Burnett Saint on Saturday. (Picture: Social Media)

THE SOUTH Burnett Saints women's team have secured their third win of the season, with two players celebrating significant milestones.

Tameka Swifte and Sam Snow led the team out onto Lyle Vidler Oval on Saturday for their 50th appearances in the red, white and black.

They came up against a strong South Toowoomba outfit who had defeated the Saints by four points the previous week.

The windy conditions impacted both teams ability to hit the scoreboard with the Saints coming out on top 1.8-14 to 0.3-3.

Tameka Swifte loading up a drop punt in her 50th game against South Toowoomba on Saturday. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Tameka Swifte who finished in the best players for the day said she was excited to be running out for her 50th game.

"I can't believe I ran out for my 50th game for the Saints," Mrs Swifte said

"The Saints are another family, I love coming to training and playing, it really picks you up when you're having a bad day.

"Footy is something I always look forward to and I am excited to have notched up 50 games."

Swifte first noticed the Saints when they were recruiting players at Kingaroy Shopping World back in

2015.

She was unable to play in their inaugural year with young children, however joined in 2016 and has played ever since.

Sam Snow led the Saints out for her 50th game on Saturday. (Picture: Social Media)

Sam Snow who has overcome several injuries throughout her career said being able to run out alongside her daughter Rhiannon was special.

"We had a win at Heritage Day at our home ground and I wore my newly found number 3," Snow said.

"I got to run on to the field with Rhiannon wearing my old number 3, which was such a special gesture by our coach and fellow teammate Sandy Banks that I will remember forever.

"Thanks to all the lady Saints, without you I would never have reached this milestone, you all rock."

Saints head coach Sandy Banks said the pair bring a lot of class to the group.

"Tameka and Sam bring a lot of skill to the group, they have the ability to keep everyone level and they just bring so much to the club," Banks said.

"I think a lot of our inexperienced players look to them for experience, they show that just because you are small framed doesn't mean you can't get out there and mix it with everyone.

"Their voice and leadership really shows on game day, they never back down and never drop their heads."

The Saints are currently sitting third on the ladder with three wins and three loses.

Their next match is in Dalby this Saturday, taking on the Goondiwindi Hawks.