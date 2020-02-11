Saints lock in 2020 coaching staff

WITH the first bounce of the Darling Downs AFL season closing in, the South Burnett Saints have officially locked in their 2020 coaching staff.

After months of advertising, the top job has gone to Toowoomba-based Andrew Foley, who will play a similar role to a football operations manager.

Foley, who was the 2019 Saints president said he was highly enthusiastic about the new role.

"It was great to get to know some of the players throughout last year and I'm really excited and confident we can do well this season," Foley said.

"We finished last year on a high note and I strongly believe we will be in finals contention this season," he said.

"It may seem unusual to have a coach based in Toowoomba, however my address should have zero impact on the players' commitment or preparation."

Foley will be responsible for recruitment, list management and game day coaching.

Former coach Clinton Brown has been appointed senior assistant coach with Brad Pressnell also assistant coach and Daniel Clacy the strength and conditioning coach.

Saints president and newly appointed strength and conditioning coach Daniel Clacy said the committee are 100 per cent behind the new senior coach.

"Over the past few months we spent a lot of time advertising and approaching potential coaches in the area however, were unsuccessful," Clacy said.

"We made the offer to Andrew and I am pleased to say he has accepted it," he said.

"What Andrew lacks in access to Lyle Vidler Oval he makes up for with AFL Darling Downs experience and its players."

With the new staff locked in, a meeting is set to take place on at 11am February 29 at Lyle Vidler to meet the coaches and set goals for the year ahead.

In the meantime, the South Burnett Saints Senior mens team trains Tuesday and Thursday nights at 5.30pm with the women's team training Wednesday nights at 5.30pm.