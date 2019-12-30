Saints march into 2020 with new coach

THE South Burnett Saints Women's AFL team look to cement their spot as one of the competition's strongest contenders, under the direction of new senior coach Sandy Banks.

Banks has been a Saint for the past two years and now takes the top job ahead of an exciting 2020 season.

Since joining the Darling Downs league in 2015, the Saints have come a long way, and after a tough 2019 now focus on developing as a team.

The ladies have a lot of skills and will come a long way next year according to Banks, who said she was looking forward to the season.

"I'm pretty excited about the new coaching role," she said.

"It's a fantastic group of players that all have a different set of skills.

"In 2020 we are going to really focus on getting to know each other in terms of skills to ultimately interact better on the field.

"AFL is leading the way with women's sport and I'm really looking forward to the season ahead."

Originally an NRL fan, Banks's Aussie rules journey started six years ago when she was introduced to the sport by her husband.

Banks was responsible for starting the Dalby Swans women's team and led them to a grand final win in their inaugural year.

It wasn't until the Swans folded two years ago that Banks found her way to the Saints, and she is keen to continue her short but successful coaching career in the South Burnett.

"I coached the U12s at the Swans to a grand final two years ago and was also the assistant coach for the U17 Darling Downs Demons at the Queensland State Championships," Banks said.

"I think it's important that the girls fight for what they want and to get out there and have a crack.

"Women need to understand we can do things just as well as men."

Competition is will start towards the end of March, and club president Daniel Clay said the Saints were looking stronger than ever.

"We are really excited to have Sandy on board and think she will do an excellent job," Clay said.

"We had a lot of numbers including some new faces at training before Christmas.

"New players are always welcome and it's a great family club."

Pre-season training will start at the end of January on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5.30pm at Lyle Vidler Oval in Kingaroy.

For more information about the South Burnett Saints, head to their Facebook page.