Saints march to 9’s grand final

SAINTS: Jordan Brooker in a ruck contest against the Toowoomba Jellyfish in the Toowoomba Picnic 9's grand final. (Picture: Dan Wairau)

Twelve players from the South Burnett Saints travelled to Toowoomba to compete in the club’s first Toowoomba Picnic 9’s competition on Sunday.

14 teams nominated across a maximum and mellow division, making it the biggest Picnic 9’s yet.

RUNNERS UP: The South Burnett Saints finished 2nd at the AFL Picnic 9's in Toowoomba on Sunday.

The Saints competed in the maximum division, lining up against the Toowoomba Tigers in round one.

It was a tight game early with both sides slow to hit the scoreboard.

Brad Pressnell and Teagan Cutts were the targets up forward for the Saints and through some good ball movement off half back, rover Matthew Patroni hit Pressnell lace out.

The Saints were first on the board with a goal followed by two behinds from small forward Fletcher Brown.

The Tigers answered back with a goal off their own taking the score to 8-6.

Pressnell continued to present well taking another mark 15 metres out, which he backed up with another goal.

The Tigers replied with two points before Cutts led through the middle, took a mark and kicked a point, taking the final score to 15-8 in favour of the Saints.

SAINTS: Fletcher Brown off the half back line against the Toowoomba Tigers in the preliminary final. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

In round two the Saints played an experienced Toowoomba Cougars outfit who controlled the game early, taking a 14 point lead by half time.

Some smart switching across the backline opened up the Cougars through the middle with the Saints midfielders Jordan Brooker and James Packer finding Keegan Wright down forward on multiple occasions.

Wright kicked four consecutive goals before the Cougars answered back with one.

With a few minutes on the clock the Cougars were ahead 26-24 before Wright took a mark on the siren.

With a goal needed to take the win, Wright kicked a point taking the final score to 26-25 in favour of the Cougars.

The Saints headed into round three against Sore for Days and controlled the game right from the start.

The backs and midfielders moved the ball well with Wright, Pressnell and Olivia Eriksen all hitting the score board.

Wright kicked three, Erickson kicked two and Pressnell kicked two goals and one behind, taking the full time score to 49-14 to the Saints.

DROP PUNT: Saints defender Laura Blackmore with a kick down the boundary. (Picture: Dan Wairau)

The Saints finished on top of their pool and headed into the preliminary final against the Toowoomba Tigers.

The Tigers started well kicking three early goals before Wright answered back with one.

At half time the Tigers were up 24-6.

In the second half Wright took mark after mark adding another three unanswered goals.

The Tigers kicked another three points before Eriksen put the icing on the cake with a nine point goal taking the end score to 33-27 to the saints.

The grand final was between the Saints and the Toowoomba Jellyfish with the Saints taking an early lead, heading into half time ahead by a goal.

The Jellyfish were first on the scoreboard in the second half with three quick goals.

In the end when the final siren sounded the Toowoomba Jellyfish were winners on the day 35-24.