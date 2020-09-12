Saints overpower Swans in final round clash

FINAL ROUND: Dalby Swans versus the South Burnett Saints in the last round of the AFLQ Darling Downs 2020 competition. Picture: Sam Turner

THE South Burnett Saints came marching home in the last round of the AFLQ Darling Downs competition against the Dalby Swans.

A home ground advantage just wasn't enough for the Swans as they went down 44-76 at Dalby's AFL Club this afternoon.

Swans' players Joseph Stephen, Steven Tapp, and Dylan Taylor led the resistance against the Saints kicking two goals each over the game.

The Saints' roster shared the scoring with Kyron Tunstall taking the lions share with three, and James Packer with two.

Matthew Patroni, Daniel Clacy, Robert Goodwin, Brad Pressnell, and Keegan Wright all scored one goal each.

Swans player and Coach Brandon Peltz said the team started off a bit flat footed, however he was "pretty happy" with how they went, regardless of the result.

"We weren't sure what to expect after versing them in the first round when we were pretty fresh," he said.

"We were missing a few boys this week, but we scrapped together our 22 and played the whole game and ran with them."

Peltz believed the Dalby outfit can regather against the Saints, as they'll be playing them in the preliminary finals next week.

Regardless of today's results, he's certain he can get the boys to rally and give South Burnett a run for their money.

"They're playing a completely different game to what they were at the start if the season, as we were, they had a completely different set up today," he said.

"In kicks out they had everything covered, and we just weren't prepared for it.

"So it's definitely something to work on at training."

Scores:

Q1

Dalby 1.0.6 - South Burnett 3.7.25

Q2

Dalby 2.5.17 - South Burnett 6.9.45

Q3

Dalby 4.7.31 - South Burnett 7.9.51

Q4

Dalby 6.8.44 - South Burnett 11.10.76