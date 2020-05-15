Saints ‘Set the Pace’ for mental health awareness

KEEPING FIT: The Saints women’s team at their last 2k time trial before the coronavirus lockdowns. (Picture: Contributed)

THE SOUTH Burnett Saints women’s team are not letting the prolonged pre-season get in the way of their training and fitness program.

On top of their individual training they have created a ‘Set the Pace’ challenge to raise money and awareness for mental health.

Saints coach Sandy Banks said ‘Set the Pace’ is a weekly competitive run logged on Strava.

“We really haven't stopped training since the start of the year, everyone has been doing their individual training just in case we do get a few games in this season,” Banks said.

“We do a ‘Set the Pace’ challenge every Thursday and for the first challenge you ran as far or for as long you can and from then on you must either maintain or better that run.

“We are also doing the push up challenge to raise awareness for mental health and money for Head Space in Toowoomba.”

The push up challenge is a set amount of push ups each day that the Saints have decided to do as a team.

Banks said with so much sport cancelled, it can be tough mentally to stay motivated.

“A lot of people are struggling with the lack of sport at the moment and the girls have been really good getting each other through these tough times,” Banks said.

“We try and keep everything positive and we have a fantastic group of girls who are always willing to lend a hand if someone’s having a tough time.

“The girls have decided that even if the season is cancelled they will continue training throughout the year and head into the 2021 season stronger and fitter then ever before.”

As coronavirus restrictions begin to ease Banks said it’s so important to keep on top of training.

“AFL requires a high level of fitness and if we want to keep up with the other teams we have to do a lot of running,” Banks said.

“If we continue the way we are going we will be able to give the Tigers a run for their money.

“It’s important we do everything right heading into the season as getting flogged every game puts everyone in a bit of a slump.”

With 26 players currently signed on, the Saints are in a great position leading into the potential 2020 season.