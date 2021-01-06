Salim allegedly breaches ex’s AVO

Salim Mehajer with girlfriend Melissa Tysoe, who has taken out an AVO against him.

Salim Mehajer with girlfriend Melissa Tysoe, who has taken out an AVO against him.

Salim Mehajer is due to face court this week after allegedly breaching an AVO granted on behalf of his ex-girlfriend while he was behind bars.

It was revealed in December his former partner Melissa 'Missy' Tysoe had reported allegations of domestic abuse by Mr Mehajer, 34, to police.

On December 23 a magistrate granted a provisional apprehended violence order that prevented the former Auburn deputy mayor from contacting Ms Tysoe, 31, unless through a lawyer.

It will be alleged in court, however, Mr Mehajer defied that order just days later.

Mr Mehajer appeared before Parramatta Local Court on New Year's Eve and pleaded not guilty to one count of contravening an AVO.

Salim Mehajer has allegedly breached an AVO taken out by girlfriend Melissa Tysoe.

NSW Police said in a statement officers visited the property developer in prison last week where he was handed a new court date.

"Officers from Auburn Police Area Command attended a correctional facility in Silverwater on Wednesday, December 30, and served a Court Attendance Notice on a 34-year-old man for contravene prohibition/restriction in an AVO," the statement said.

Mr Mehajer's matter will return to Parramatta Local Court on Thursday, where he is due to appear via video link.

He is currently remanded in custody after his bail was revoked in November over an unrelated matter.

He had been in a relationship with the glamorous Ms Tysoe since 2018.

Missy Tysoe has made allegations of assault to police.

In a statement on December 24 police confirmed an investigation was underway into her claims she had been assaulted by Mr Mehajer.

"On Monday 21 December 2020, officers from Auburn Police Area Command received reports a 31-year-old woman was assaulted and threatened by a man who was known to her," the statement read.

"An investigation has commenced and as inquiries continue, no further information is available."

Under the AVO made at Burwood Local Court he is not to stalk, harass, threaten or assault Ms Tysoe or anyone she has a relationship with.

The order also states Mr Mehajer is not to have possession of a firearm while bound by the court ruling.

Originally published as Salim allegedly breaches ex's AVO