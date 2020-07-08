Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A year after she retired from athletics, Olympic champion Sally Pearson has welcomed a baby girl, announcing the news alongside her first family photo
A year after she retired from athletics, Olympic champion Sally Pearson has welcomed a baby girl, announcing the news alongside her first family photo
Celebrity

Sally Pearson welcomes baby girl

by Amy Price
8th Jul 2020 5:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OLYMPIC champion Sally Pearson has given birth to a baby girl.

The 33-year-old Queenslander announced the happy news on social media after giving birth on Wednesday, revealing she and her husband, high school sweetheart Kieran Pearson, had named their baby girl Ruby Elizabeth.

She shared an image from hospital of her cradling her newborn baby to her chest as Kieran watched on.

Sally and Kieran Pearson announce the birth of their baby girl, Ruby Elizabeth, on July 8. Picture: supplied/ @sallypearson
Sally and Kieran Pearson announce the birth of their baby girl, Ruby Elizabeth, on July 8. Picture: supplied/ @sallypearson

"We would like to introduce you all to Ruby Elizabeth Pearson," the caption read.

The Olympic hurdling champion announced in January, just five months after retiring from athletics, that she was expecting her first child.

"To start the next chapter of our lives with such joy and love is more than we could've ever hoped for," she said at the time.

Pearson recently told The Courier-Mail starting a family was the obvious next step after announcing her retirement.

Sally Pearson and husband Kieran are first-time parents. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Sally Pearson and husband Kieran are first-time parents. Picture: Nigel Hallett

"For this chapter of my life, with growing a human in my body, it's calmed me down quite a bit and made me open-minded as to what being a parent is going to be like for me, because obviously I have no idea," she said in May.

"It's been quite nice discovering that about myself and hopefully that calmness is worming its way into the baby somehow."

She said she wanted her child "to be adventurous like me, and not be afraid to try new things".

Originally published as Sally Pearson welcomes baby girl

sally pearson

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Snake bite victim airlifted to safety

        premium_icon Snake bite victim airlifted to safety

        Breaking Reports of a snake bite inside a national park has left emergency crews scrambling to access the victim

        Murgon boy arrested after alleged bathroom blaze

        premium_icon Murgon boy arrested after alleged bathroom blaze

        Crime Police have arrested a young boy after he allegedly set a rest room on fire.

        Developers bank on historical building for new accommodation

        premium_icon Developers bank on historical building for new accommodation

        News A former bank will be converted into a seven-bedroom, two story accommodation...

        REVEALED: The project to secure water for our towns, farmers

        premium_icon REVEALED: The project to secure water for our towns, farmers

        Rural The long-awaited shortlist of promising infrastructure projects to meet local water...