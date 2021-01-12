Woolworths has recalled one of its products over salmonella fears.

Woolworths has recalled one of its products over salmonella fears.

The fear of salmonella contamination has prompted Woolworths to recall its coleslaw.

The Woolworths Coleslaw 110g, 250g, 400g and 800g plastic tubs have been available at supermarkets and metro stores in NSW and the ACT, as well as some stores in regional Victoria.

Affected tubs have use by dates from January 12 to January 21.

The NSW Food Authority warns products with potential microbial contamination may cause illness if consumed.

"Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice and should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund," the authority said on Tuesday.

Woolworths is recalling its coleslaw amid concerns of possible salmonella contamination. Picture: Supplied by Woolworths

In a statement, Woolworths said the recall only affected products with a site code represented by the letter S after the use by date.

"Woolworths takes product safety seriously and apologises for any inconvenience caused by this recall," the company said.

Customers can call 1800 103 515 for more information.

Victorian stores affected by the recall:

White Box Rise

Lavington

Bright

Albury Central

Benalla

Wodonga

Mooroopna

Epsom

Golden Square

Yarrawonga Central

Bendigo Market Place

Kerang

Cobram

Thurgoona

Swan Hill

Lansell Plaza

Shepparton

Kyabram

Echuca

Kennington

Shepparton East

Corowa

Wangaratta

Moama

Seymour

Northland

Airport West

Originally published as Salmonella fear in Woolies product